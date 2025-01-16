Hideki Kamiya calls out "sh**ty leakers" in wake of Switch 2 reveal

Hideki Kamiya has called out "shitty leakers" in the wake of Nintendo's Switch 2 reveal, stating they "should be cursed".

Earlier today Nintendo finally revealed its Switch 2 console after months of leaks and speculation.

Following the reveal, Kamiya (game designer of Okami, Bayonetta, Devil May Cry and more) took to social media to express his frustration towards those who leaked Switch 2 information ahead of the official reveal.

"I hope that all of the people who leaked Switch 2 information/those who helped leak it will be cursed for the rest of their lives to always have poop on the soles of their shoes when they get home," he began, jokingly enough (via machine translation).

Kamiya referred back to the surprise reveal of an Okami sequel in development from last year's The Game Awards. "Now that I've enjoyed the surprise announcement of Okami with all the users, I truly believe that... all those damn leakers should be cursed," he said.

…と、大神の発表でサプライズをユーザーのみんなと一緒に楽しめた今、心底思う…糞リーカーどもは一人残らず呪われろ… — 神谷英樹🍀 Hideki Kamiya🍀 (@HidekiKamiya_X) January 16, 2025

He continued, referring to theoretical leakers as "the worst of scum".

"The shitty leaker only acts for his own pleasure and self-satisfaction, not only is he not contributing to anyone's benefit, he is incurring all sorts of opportunity losses, and has done nothing to be proud of in front of others," he said. "He is the worst of scum, so he should be covered in shit from head to toe and thrown out of the atmosphere... and then stop thinking and wander forever."

He concluded the thread with a further vent of frustration.

"These damn leakers are in a position of responsibility where they have access to information that only a very select few know, yet what they do is nothing more than an expression of a filthy desire for approval that lacks a shred of rationality; they are shameful people, so it is not the manufacturers whose secrets have been exposed who should be blamed, but these damn people, and they need to be crushed as soon as possible," he said.

The outspoken Kamiya is known for his hot takes on social media, yet while his thread is lighthearted to begin with, there appears to be an undercurrent of genuine annoyance.

Indeed, leaks have become an issue across the industry. In recent years, many major releases - from Nintendo and other studios - have been leaked ahead of release. This week, former Nintendo staff said the company had likely been "very, very, upset" by Switch 2 leaks, due to their "disruptive impact".

Kamiya's Okami sequel, thankfully, didn't leak before its reveal. It's being developed by his new studio Clovers.

The Switch 2 is still without a firm release date, but was finally announced earlier today along with a tease of a new Mario Kart game.