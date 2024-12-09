Hidden cavern near Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp location for Azure Secret challenge in Infinity Nikki

You need to find the hidden cavern near the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp to complete the Azure Secret challenge for the Wishfield Journal event in Infinity Nikki.

It's not your fault if you're having trouble finding this cavern, especially if you've just started playing Infinity Nikki. The Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp itself is quite off the beaten track in Breezy Meadow and then the entrance to the hidden cavern is well… hidden.

No fear though, we're here to tell you the hidden cavern's location so you can complete the Azure Secret challenge in Infinity Nikki.

