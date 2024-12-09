Hidden cavern near Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp location for Azure Secret challenge in Infinity Nikki
Where to find the hidden cavern.
You need to find the hidden cavern near the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp to complete the Azure Secret challenge for the Wishfield Journal event in Infinity Nikki.
It's not your fault if you're having trouble finding this cavern, especially if you've just started playing Infinity Nikki. The Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp itself is quite off the beaten track in Breezy Meadow and then the entrance to the hidden cavern is well… hidden.
No fear though, we're here to tell you the hidden cavern's location so you can complete the Azure Secret challenge in Infinity Nikki.
Where to find the Hidden cavern near Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp in Infinity Nikki
To complete the Azure Secret task in Moments of Travel you need to take a photo in the cave north of the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp at Relic Hill in Breezy Meadow. We've marked the exact location of the cave entrance on the map below:
To get into the cave you need to the south-eastern corner of Breezy Meadow. We recommend teleporting to the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Outpost Warp Spire and following the river until you reach an unbroken bridge. Keep your guard up though - there's lots of Esselings about!
Once there, cross the bridge and then head to your right through an encampment of Esselings.
You now need to continue heading right past the wooden spiked fences. Make sure to defeat or avoid the Esselings! You'll quickly come to a lone flag and, just beyond it, is the hole leading down to the cave.
Jump inisde, because Nikki's legs are unbreakable apparently, and follow the cave system until you reach a large open area. Now take a photo of this large area! The shot we took is the right-hand image down below and it counted towards the Wishfield Journal for us.
Now you've completed the Azure Secret challenge, it's time to visit the other Moments of Travel locations or complete the other Wishfield Journal challenges in Infinity Nikki! Best of luck!