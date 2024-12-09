Skip to main content

Hidden cavern near Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp location for Azure Secret challenge in Infinity Nikki

Where to find the hidden cavern.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

You need to find the hidden cavern near the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp to complete the Azure Secret challenge for the Wishfield Journal event in Infinity Nikki.

It's not your fault if you're having trouble finding this cavern, especially if you've just started playing Infinity Nikki. The Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp itself is quite off the beaten track in Breezy Meadow and then the entrance to the hidden cavern is well… hidden.

No fear though, we're here to tell you the hidden cavern's location so you can complete the Azure Secret challenge in Infinity Nikki.

Where to find the Hidden cavern near Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Azure Secret task in Moments of Travel you need to take a photo in the cave north of the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp at Relic Hill in Breezy Meadow. We've marked the exact location of the cave entrance on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

To get into the cave you need to the south-eastern corner of Breezy Meadow. We recommend teleporting to the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Outpost Warp Spire and following the river until you reach an unbroken bridge. Keep your guard up though - there's lots of Esselings about!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Once there, cross the bridge and then head to your right through an encampment of Esselings.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

You now need to continue heading right past the wooden spiked fences. Make sure to defeat or avoid the Esselings! You'll quickly come to a lone flag and, just beyond it, is the hole leading down to the cave.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Jump inisde, because Nikki's legs are unbreakable apparently, and follow the cave system until you reach a large open area. Now take a photo of this large area! The shot we took is the right-hand image down below and it counted towards the Wishfield Journal for us.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Now you've completed the Azure Secret challenge, it's time to visit the other Moments of Travel locations or complete the other Wishfield Journal challenges in Infinity Nikki! Best of luck!

Read this next