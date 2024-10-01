Hi-Fi Rush 2 already in development six months when Krafton acquired Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks had a six-month old build of a Hi-Fi Rush sequel when the studio was acquired by Krafton back in August.

The studio would also like to bring the game to more platforms and plans for the sequel to have a more open and dynamic environment.

Krafton acquired Tango Gameworks after the studio was closed by Microsoft earlier this year. Not all staff have transferred over as some had already found new jobs, but Krafton estimates Tango will be back up to around 90 to 100 staff by the end of the year.

Hi-Fi Rush | Official Gameplay Deep Dive TrailerWatch on YouTube

The success of Hi-Fi Rush was a major factor in Krafton's decision to acquire the studio.

"I think that gave us confidence because the studio is not relying on the creativity of just Shinji Mikami," Krafton head of corporate development Maria Park told GamesIndustry.Biz. "New creatives are coming from younger developers and they were very successful in delivering something so unique.

"We could tell that this is a studio capable of creating the full spectrum of different experiences. They have a couple of new projects in production, we looked at them, [and] they were very different from the previous titles."

As for bringing Hi-Fi Rush to further platforms, such as Nintendo Switch, that's "what the team really wants," said Park. "I think [they] want to work on Hi-Fi Rush DLC [too] because they are dedicated to ensuring that Hi-Fi Rush 2 upholds high standards of quality. They don't want to rush the sequel but take the necessary time to refine the game and come up with a different experience."

When Krafton first met with Tango Gameworks to discuss an acquisition, the build for the sequel was about six months old, though development has been on hold as the IP acquisition from Microsoft to Krafton is still underway.

"Yes, the team was working on Hi-Fi Rush 2 when we first met them," said Park. "They want to make sure [it] surpasses the expectations of the existing fans. For instance, some of the feedback about Hi-Fi Rush was that some people felt it was [just] going through factories, so now they want to give a more open world type of experience. I don't think it's going to be completely open world, but a more dynamic environment [that] you play in. Also, having more advanced technology applied to the rhythm action so that it feels more synchronised."

Park also confirmed Tango's other IP - Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within - will stay with Microsoft and are not part of Krafton's acquisition.

In a previous interview, Krafton boss Changhan 'CH' Kim stated the aim of the acquisition was to "maintain their legacy" and admitted he doesn't expect Hi-Fi Rush 2 to "make us money".

"The big hit shouldn't be your goal," said Kim. "If you think about it that way, Hi-Fi Rush might have brought in a little bit of a minus in terms of the financials, but it's a team that should be encouraged to create something new and continue their journey. We want to have more teams like that under our umbrella."

Hi-Fi Rush received critical acclaim, with Eurogamer's review describing it as "vibrant and self-assured".