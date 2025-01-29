Shake up at Sony as new PlayStation CEO announced

Hideaki Nishino has become Sony Interactive Entertainment's sole CEO, after a period of joint rule with PlayStation studios boss Herman Hulst.

Sony's reshuffle also comes with a new boss for the overall company, with veteran exec and former CFO Hiroki Totoki now the company's overall CEO and president.

Hulst, meanwhile, will remain the boss of PlayStation Studios - now reporting in to Nishino rather than running Sony's gaming arm alongside him.

Both men had shared leadership of PlayStation since last year's departure of former boss Jim Ryan, with Nishino focused on the company's business side while Hulst focused on overseeing its game development studios.

Hulst will continue to look after "the development, publishing and business operations of SIE's first-party content" and further work with Sony Pictures to adapt key PlayStation franchises into films and TV series.

"I am truly honored to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment," Nishino said in a statement. "Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone.

"We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation.

"I want to thank Herman for his expertise and leadership as he continues his role as CEO, Studio Business Group," Nishino concluded. "I am deeply grateful for the PlayStation community and their continued support and I am very excited for what the future holds."

Sony has had mixed success over the past year, with continued strong sales of PlayStation 5 hardware but also the high-profile failure of live-service shooter Concord, and the reported cancellation of other live-service projects.