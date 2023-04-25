Here's your first look at Henry Cavill in his last season of Netflix's The Witcher

Netflix has released its first teaser trailer for the third season of The Witcher, the last to feature Henry Cavill as Geralt.

There's a release date too, with the series split into two volumes: the first will arrive on 29th June, the second will follow on 27th July. That's a frequent occurrence on Netflix these days, so viewers can binge a few episodes but not the full season in one go.

Here's that official teaser trailer:

Watch on YouTube The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

"Now, for the first time, I understand real fear," growls Cavill, before we witness Ciri and Yennefer in peril.

I just hope we get to see more actual witchering this time around.

The series completed filming back in September last year; before that Netflix released a plot summary that focused on Ciri's "untapped powers" and Geralt and Yennefer striving to protect her.

After filming on season three ended, it was revealed that Cavill will not be returning to the role of Geralt, which will instead be taken over by Liam Hemsworth - most famous for playing Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games movie series.

It's unclear exactly why Cavill chose to leave, though he was later snubbed for the role of Superman, reportedly disagreed with showrunners on The Witcher, and will now star in a Warhammer 40k series by Amazon.