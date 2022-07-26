Here's where you can pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release on 29th July 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. On this page, you can find the best places to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the UK and US, plus all you need to know about the Collector's Edition, pre-order bonuses, and the expansion pass.

The upcoming JRPG, which is the fourth installment of the Xenoblade saga and the eighth entry in Monolith Soft’s beloved Xeno franchise, features two playable protagonists, Noah and Mio, who are members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus. The story takes you on a journey through the breathtaking open world of Aionios to end the cycle of violence. It has been labelled a "masterpiece" in Martin Robinson's review. Martin wrote: "Monolith Soft caps its loosely connected trilogy of epic RPGs with its most adaptable, malleable and high-spirited adventure yet."

Xenoblade fans who have been eagerly awaiting for reviews can now pre-order in confidence, knowing that this new installment will be well worth the purchase, and you can do so from the links below.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-orders

There's still time to to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 from a number of retailers, including the standard and collector's editions. The cheapest place to secure a copy of the standard edition in the UK is from Currys for £38.24, when you use the promo code XENO15 at the checkout. In the US, you can pre-purchase the standard edition from your usual retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop and BestBuy for $59.99.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Standard Edition UK pre-orders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Standard Edition US pre-orders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's/ Special Edition pre-orders

The Collector's Edition, otherwise known as the Special Edition in the US, includes package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-colour, softcover concept art book with over 250 pages and a steel case for the Switch game card. Unfortunately, Nintendo has confirmed it won't be releasing a collector's edition in the UK and Europe at launch. It will, however, be selling everything you would normally get in the Collector's Edition, minus the game, in September for a reduced price. You can register your interest and receive updates about when it will become available at My Nintendo Store.

In the US, it's available to pre-order from the Nintendo Store for $89.99. According to the product page, the physical edition of the game will ship on or around its release date of July 29, 2022, while the SteelBook game case, Special Edition box, and art book will ship at a later date in fall 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's Edition UK pre-orders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector's Edition- Register your interest at My Nintendo Store

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition US pre-orders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Special Edition- $89.99 from the Nintendo Store

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order bonuses

In the UK, you can receive a free A4 Notebook when you pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 physical or digital on My Nintendo Store UK. Most other UK retailers like Game and ShopTo are offering a free postcard set as a pre-order bonus. It doesn't look like there will be any pre-order gifts in the US, however we will update this page if there's any changes.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass

Releasing on the same day as the base game, the Expansion Pass gives you access to four waves of content in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The first wave drops at launch, and the next waves will release up until the end of 2023.

It will cost £26.99 in the UK from My Nintendo Store, plus you can earn up to 135 Gold Points to redeem at a later date.

You can pre-purchase the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass for $29.99 from the Nitnendo Store.

We hope you've managed to pre-order a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and if you're yet to play the previous two games, you can buy Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch from Argos, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 from My Nintendo Store UK.

In the US, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is still available from Amazon for $59.99 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 can be bought from a trusted seller via Amazon for $55.99.

