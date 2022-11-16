Here's where to pre-order the Resident Evil 4 remake

After the notable releases of The Callisto Protocol at the end of 2022 and Dead Space remake in early 2023, the king of them all is returning in remake form, built from the ground up in the RE Engine – Resident Evil 4 is back.

For those unfamiliar, the original Resident Evil 4 is one of the most critically-acclaimed horror titles of all times. Originally released on Gamecube, then later PS2 and PC and, more recently, upres’d and ported to last gen consoles, with a VR release via the Oculus Quest 2 late last year, RE4 holds a place in the heart of many a horror fan for its gripping and intense survival horror action.

Following the success of the remakes of Resident Evil 1, 2 and 3, this remake is a title that has a high chance to once again take the world by storm, so it’s one you’ll definitely want to keep your eye on. As such, before its release on March 23rd 2023, we’ve hunted down and listed below the best deals at the various retailers and websites where you can pre-order the Resident Evil 4 remake.

What editions are there for the Resident Evil 4 remake?

There’s a few options for Resident Evil 4’s remake depending on what you’re looking for. For physical, there’s a Standard and Collectors editions, and for digital, there’s Standard and Deluxe editions. The Standard editions solely contain the base game, whereas the Collectors and Deluxe editions expand beyond that with a variety of physical and digital goodies respectively. Regardless of which edition you choose, pre-ordering the game will net you a Gold Attaché Case and the Handgun Ammo Charm.

Additionally, whilst it is coming to both PS4 and PS5, there has currently been no announcement that Resident Evil 4 will also be coming to Xbox One - it appears it's only available on Series X|S if you're looking for the game on Xbox platforms.

Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition

The Standard Edition's pre-order incentives.

UK shoppers pre-order Resident Evil 4 at Game, Amazon, ShopTo, The Game Collection and Base, while those in the US can pre-order the game at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop.

Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition in the UK

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X/S

Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition in the US

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X/S

Resident Evil 4 Remake Collectors Edition

The physical contents of Resident Evil 4 Remake's Collectors Edition.

The Resident Evil 4 Collectors edition includes a variety of physical and digital extras including a statue of Leon .S. Kennedy, artbook, digital soundtrack, poster and more.

Whilst there was a Collectors Edition at Game in the UK, that’s now been sold out for a while, though they still have a Steelbook Edition. As of right now, it doesn’t appear any retailer in the US has the Collectors Edition available either. We'll update this page should any more become available.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Digital Editions and where to buy on PC

The Deluxe Edition pre-order incentives.

If you’re looking for Resident Evil 4 within digital storefronts and on PC, you’ve got two options available – Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition, much like the physical version of the edition, comes with the base game and the pre-order bonus DLC including the Gold Attaché Case and Handgun Ammo Charm. For the digital Standard Edition however, you also get access to the Mini Soundtrack – most likely a system application with a selection of tracks from the game’s OST.

Alternatively, there’s the Deluxe Edition containing all of the above along with a few additional pre-order incentives exclusive to this edition, as well as the ‘Extra DLC Pack’ containing various extra costumes, weapons and more.

The pre-order incentives for the Deluxe Edition are as follows:

Attaché Case: 'Gold'

Attaché Case: 'Classic'

Charm: 'Handgun Ammo'

Charm: 'Green Herb'

Mini Soundtrack

The Deluxe Edition 'Bonus DLC Pack'.

The ‘Extra DLC Pack’ bundled in within the Deluxe Edition contains the following:

Leon and Ashley Costumes: 'Casual'

Leon and Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic'

Leon Costume and Filter: 'Hero'

Leon Costume and Filter: 'Villain'

Leon Accessory: 'Sunglasses (Sporty)'

Deluxe Weapon: 'Sentinel Nine'

Deluxe Weapon: 'Skull Shaker'

'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap

Treasure Map: Expansion

Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Digital Standard and Deluxe editions in the UK and US

PS5 and PS4

Xbox Series X/S

PC

