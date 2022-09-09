Here's where to pre-order the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Nintendo Switch OLED console

Nintendo recently announced the Limited Edition Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED model, which ties in with the release of the upcoming game in November 2022.

On this page, you'll be able to find out where you can pre-order the Pokémon-themed Switch OLED plus more information on its release date, price, and what comes with it.

Where to pre-order the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED model

Below we've listed the retailers that are already issuing Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition pre-orders, alongside where we expect stock will appear soon. In the UK, you can currently pre-order it at Amazon and Game. We're still waiting for the US to go live with pre-orders.

UK

US

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED console release date

The Pokémon-themed console will release on 4th November 2022 - that's two weeks before the game's release on 18th November.

Nintendo Switch OLED model Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition price

It will RRP for £319.99 in the UK and $359.99 in the US- that's £10/$10 more than the RRP of the standard Switch OLED console.

What does the Switch OLED - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition come with?

The Switch OLED - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition comes with a scarlet/violet Joy-Con pair, featuring the two different academies' emblems. The specially designed Switch OLED unit sports a graffiti-style design on the back, depicting the three starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Quaxly and Fuecoco. The console also comes with a white dock emblazoned with the game's Legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon. Also included are two white Joy-Con wrist straps, one standard black Joy-Con Grip, and the cables you'll need to set up the console on your TV such as an AC adaptor and HDMI cable.

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch OLED - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition does not include the game. The console will release two weeks prior to the game's release date, and you will need to purchase the game separately if you wish to play it. Nintendo's move to not include the game is the same scenario with the upcoming Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED console.

We have a page dedicated to where you can pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right here on Eurogamer, and we've already spotted some discounts on the upcoming game. Alternatively, you can grab it from Amazon for £42.95/ $59.88

That's all for now, folks! Bookmark this page as we'll be adding more places that you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition as retailers go live.