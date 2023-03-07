Here's where to pre-order the Pokémon Go Plus +

The Pokémon Presents showcase streamed on 27th Feb 2023 and featured lots of exciting and exclusive news for Pokémon games including Scarlet and Violet, and Pokémon GO.

It was also announced that Pokémon Sleep, the franchise's sleep-tracking app that was announced four years ago, is going to be released in the summer.

With it, there was the reveal of the new Pokémon Go Plus + device that will work with Pokémon Sleep and of course Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Plus + is set to release on 14th July 2023, with a pre-order price in the US of $54.99. Here's where you can pre-order it:

Where to pre-order Pokémon Go Plus+ in the US

Where to pre-order Pokémon Go Plus + in the UK

Right now no UK retailers are taking pre-orders for the Pokémon Go Plus +. It is listed on Amazon, but not available to place an order yet. We expect My Nintendo Store will be stocking it too.

We'll update this page when you can pre-order the Pokémon Go Plus + in the UK, so make sure you bookmark it.

The Pokémon Go Plus + speaker will talk to you in Pikachu's voice when you use its sleep tracking capabilities, and you can use it to spin stops and catch Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This new version will also let you choose which types of Pokéballs you use to catch Pokémon, such as Ultra and Great balls.

Additionally, if you link a Pokémon Go Plus+ to Pokémon Go, you can then unlock special research in the Niantic game, including a Snorlax wearing a nightcap.

Pokémon Day wasn't amazing for Pokémon gaming deals, but there were a few. There were also some deals on Pokémon Trading cards which we covered over on Dicebreaker so have a look there for any leftover TCG deals.