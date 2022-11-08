Here’s where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom, AKA The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Just a few months ago, the full title for the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was revealed. Nintendo announced the next game for The Legend of Zelda franchise will be called Tears of the Kingdom and it has a release date of 12th May 2023. The game will be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch console.

As its debut as an open-world take on the Legend of Zelda series, Breath of the Wild was a massive success, winning countless awards and receiving heaps of praise from various outlets and the gaming community alike.

As such, Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most highly-anticipated games releasing in 2023, and if it’s one you’re interested in yourself, below we have listed all the retailers with pre-orders currently open for this title.

Watch on YouTube The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – September 2022 Direct Trailer

Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders in the UK

Unlike Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom is entirely a Switch exclusive meaning it’s the only platform you can buy the game for. Whilst pre-order incentives and editions have yet to be fully revealed, there are still a few retailers that have the game up for pre-order.

Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders in the US

There’s a few places at which you’re able to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom from in the US, though until more information is given about the game itself and any pre-order incentives, the available information is fairly light, as are the available places to pre-order from.

Are there any special editions or pre-order bonuses for Tears of the Kingdom?

At the time of writing, there have been no special edition or pre-order bonuses announced for Tears of the Kingdom, though it’s possible that there will be something of that kind as was the case for Breath of the Wild.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that Breath of the Wild did feature post-launch DLC as part of an expansion pass that was sold separately, so it’s possible Tears of the Kingdom will have an additional set of DLC similar to that – whether that will be included within a special edition or not, or even exists in the first place is unknown as of right now.

Tears of the Kingdom Amiibos

At the time of writing, nothing is known about merchandise or Amiibos for Tears of the Kingdom – this information likely won’t be revealed or shown until later down the line when Nintendo speaks more openly about the game itself, as well as any possible pre-order bonuses and special editions.

Make sure to keep your eye on this page as news and information becomes available for Tears of the Kingdom, as we’ll be updating all the best deals and prices for the game as we spot them. If you want to stay up to date on deals in general, be sure to follow our Jelly Deals Twitter account as we frequently share the best deals for games, tech and much more.