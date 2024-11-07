Here's what you can expect from Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 Pro

Larian has shared some details on Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 Pro upgrade.

Those in possession of both a PlayStation 5 Pro and Baldur's Gate 3 will see the game's Quality mode can now run at native 4K (2160p), with 30fps. Its Performance mode, meanwhile, has been upscaled from 1440p to 2160p, with 60fps.

These adjustments, Larian said, will allow players to "achieve crisp console visuals without sacrificing smooth performance".

The developer added split screen gameplay on the PS5 Pro will now offer either 30fps or 60fps. The frame rate will depend on whether a player has opted for Quality or Performance mode.

In addition to these changes, the developer has also issued a PS5 fix for that bug which prevented players from downloading or subscribing to mods when loading into another player's multiplayer game with mods enabled.

Check out what's new for the PS5 Pro: https://t.co/k1X7FpSx0y pic.twitter.com/qRIypikYXO — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) November 7, 2024

Earlier this month, PlayStation platform business group CEO Hideaki Nishino revealed Sony was working on its PS5 Pro console even before it released the base PlayStation 5.

And now, it is here. The digital-only PS5 Pro arrived today, costing £699.99/$699.99. It includes a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and - as the PS5 did - a copy of Astro's Playroom pre-installed. As a general point, you will need to buy the vertical stand separately (£24.99). The separate disc drive is also compatible, and costs an additional £99.99. If you want to purchase everything, you are looking at a total of £825.

Want to know if Sony's souped-up console is worth the money? Be sure to check out Digital Foundry's PS5 Pro review here.