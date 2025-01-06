Here's the Wordle word that broke a whopping 5.6m streaks in 2024

If you are one of the many who play Wordle every day (I still like to use it to flex the ol' mental muscles with my morning cup of tea), you may well be interested to discover the one word in 2024 that stumped so many of us, it broke a whopping 5.6m streaks.

In a recent conversation with Today, editorial director of NYT Games Everdeen Mason revealed that 11.1bn puzzles were solved via the New York Times in 2024. Of those, Wordle accounted for 5.3bn plays.

The most played day for the New York Times' Wordle puzzle was 23rd April, when the word was Rover. But the word that left the most players scratching their heads arrived later in the year, on 15th October. That word was Corer. Like I said, this chap caused 5.6m Wordle streaks to come to an end.

In addition to sharing these little titbits, Mason revealed 2.8 million of us are creatures of habit and routine, and use the same starting word every day. As Eurogamer reported previously, the most popular starting word for Wordle is Adieu, which is actually what my mother uses (for general interest, I always start with Ouija. My sister-in-law starts with Ocean).

I also learned a few weeks ago that Epona - Link's wonderful horse from the Legend of Zelda series - can not be used as a guess. I was quite upset by this, and took a screenshot to document this sad moment (and now, finally, I have somewhere to share it - so, hurrah!).

Image credit: Victoria Phillips Kennedy

Along with Wordle, other New York Times puzzles also remain popular. In 2024, the Mini Crossword and Strands accounted for 2.1bn and 1.3bn plays respectively. I recently discovered Strands - which is a kind of themed word search - along with Only Connect clone Connections, and have added these to my daily puzzle time. Anyone else?

In the meantime, if you are stuck with today's puzzles, our wonderful Guides team has you covered. Here is some help with today's Wordle, should you need it.