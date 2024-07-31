Here's the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for August

As another month draws to a close, PlayStation has announced the next slate of games coming to PS Plus Essential.

The three Essential games - which are available to all PlayStation Plus members - coming in August are:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5)

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach (PS4, PS5)

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)

This selection of games will arrive on 6th August, and be available to download until 2nd September.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the latest bricktastic take on that galaxy far, far away, and includes all three of the film trilogies in one package.

"For the most part, the game's film retellings are humorous if simple fun - there's nothing here you can't button mash or Lego brick smash through - and I particularly enjoyed Rise of Skywalker, where that film's often-daft script is well sent-up," our Tom wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review from 2022.

However, despite this playfulness in the levels, "after a quick tour," Tom felt, the game's "open worlds held less pull".

As with every month, the upcoming arrival of a new PS Plus roster also means that if anyone is yet to scoop up the previous month's games, they should look to do it soon.

PS Plus subscribers have until 6th August to get their hands on the following titles:

Borderlands 3

NHL 24

Among Us

