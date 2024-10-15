Here's the next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for October and into November

Microsoft has announced the next batch of games coming to its Game Pass subscription service.

Headlining this wave is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which will release day one on Game Pass. This year's Call of Duty title will take players to the early '90s, during "a period of transition and upheaval in global politics". Activision promises a "mind-bending narrative" on the game's release. You can read more about the game in Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preview here, where our Chris talks to Treyarch's senior director of production Yale Miller.

In addition to Call of Duty, this batch of Game Pass games will also see the arrival of StarCraft: Remastered and Dead Island 2 on PC, among others.

Here's the full Game Pass line up for the end of October, and into the start of November:

16th October:

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Cloud, Console, and PC), via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

17th October:

Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC), via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard.

MechWarrior 5: Clans (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S), via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass day one

25th October:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC), via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cloud), via Game Pass Ultimate

Call of Duty: Warzone (Cloud), via Game Pass Ultimate

29th October:

Ashen (Cloud, Console, and PC), via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

31st October:

Dead Island 2 (PC), via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

5th November:

StarCraft: Remastered (PC), via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) , via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Image credit: Microsoft

As with every batch of new arrivals, a number of games will now be leaving Game Pass. The following games will be leaving the service on 31st October:

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Headbangers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Inkulinati (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lonely Mountain’s Downhill (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.