Here's the next batch of Xbox Game Pass games for August

Microsoft has confirmed the next batch of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass for the latter half of August: Atlas Fallen, Core Keeper, and Star Trucker.

Then there's that little known game called Call of Duty Black Ops 6. You'll be able to participate in the early access open beta when it kicks off for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on 30th August, 2024, with pre-downloading available from 28th August.

"Sure, it takes itself way too seriously and the loot chase can get monotonous, but everything outside of the monster-slaying is just an excuse to get right back to the monster-slaying. Or make the monster-slaying cooler with upgrades," we said in our Atlas Fallen review.

Here are the full details of when the games are coming, as well as what platform they'll be available on:

Atlas Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - 22nd August

Core Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - 8th August

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 3rd September

Star Trucker will also be available on day one with Game Pass.

Leaving the service are:

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Guilty Gear Strive (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K24 (Cloud and Console)

As for Game Pass Core subscribers? They'll also get these games from 21st August:

Cities: Skylines

Control: Ultimate Edition

SnowRunner

Vampire Survivors Darkasso DLC is also available.

