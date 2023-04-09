Here's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's "final" gameplay trailer

EA has dropped a new – and final – gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The teaser, which was released alongside the weekend's Star War Celebration extravaganza, gives us our final two minutes of footage before the game releases at the end of the month.

You can check it out below:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Final Gameplay Trailer.

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, an epic new adventure that will push Cal further than ever as he fights to protect the galaxy from descending into darkness," teases the video description.

"Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games."

The trailer comes alongside a brand-new interview with Respawn's Stig Asmussen, who gives a little insight into how the game will differ from its predecessor.

"I think really what's special about our game is the sum of the parts," Asmussen says. "There's a lot of different things and systems and mechanics that we have in the game. And seeing those come together is really what makes it special. We don't hang our hat on one piece of technology.

"It's really about creating great systems that allow our designers to do things and our artists to do things that we really didn't consider. It's about creating a bigger box. We still have a box, but the box is bigger, and what we can do inside it is far more than it was on the first game."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on 28th April, 2023.

EA has published the minimum and recommended PC specifications for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Expected performance for the setups hasn't been detailed, but you may want to start freeing up some space on your hard drive, as Jedi Survivor takes up 155GB.

Taps went hands-on with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and posted his thoughts about the sequel earlier this week, stating he was charmed by the game's PS3 retro feel.