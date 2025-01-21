Here's our next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for January

Microsoft has announced its next wave of Game Pass titles for January, and into the start of February.

Day one releases with this wave include Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector and the debut fantasy game from Yellow Brick Games - Eternal Strands. Yellow Brick Games boasts talent from industry veterans who have also worked on series such as Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and Mass Effect.

"Fight epic, towering creatures while blending magical abilities with an arsenal of powerful weapons to keep the world from crumbling in this third-person, action-adventure game," reads the Eternal Strands' official blurb.

Here is the full list of titles heading to Game Pass in the coming weeks:

Today, 21st January

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

22nd January

Flock (Console), now with Game Pass Standard

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console), now with Game Pass Standard

Magical Delicacy (Console), now with Game Pass Standard

Tchia (Xbox Series X|S), now with Game Pass Standard

The Case of the Golden Idol (Console), now with Game Pass Standard

Starbound (Cloud and Console) across Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

28th January

Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S), across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

29th January

Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC), across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

30th January

Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

31st January

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

4th February

Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Image credit: Microsoft

As is the case with every month, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following games will leave the service on 31st January:

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Maquette (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.