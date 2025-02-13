Here's our first look at Twisted Metal season two

Peacock has shared its first trailer for the second season of Twisted Metal.

The upcoming second series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett and Anthony Carrigan. Today's teaser, which you can check out below, shows Mackie's John Doe and Beatriz's Quiet gearing up to take part in a demolition derby which is being hosted by a "mysterious man" by the name of Calypso (played by Carrigan).

"As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface," reads the official blurb.

The second season of Twisted Metal is set to debut this summer on Peacock, although a more concrete release date hasn't been announced as yet.

The series was renewed for a second season in December 2023. "I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans - I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag," Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith said at that time.

"We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I'm thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew."

The first season of Twisted Metal was nominated for Best Adaptation at the 2023 Game Awards, however this accolade ended up going to HBO's The Last of Us TV series.