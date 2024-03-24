Here's our first look at Fall Guys-inspired mobile game, Sonic Toys Party

Our first look at the gameplay of Sonic Toys Party – which is a Sonic and Fall Guys-esque mash-up – has popped up online.

YouTuber The Sonic Show has shared an all-new Japanese trailer for the upcoming mobile game, which not only shows the high-octane gameplay, but also some of the game's monetisation systems, which looks to include a premium battle pass.

You can see the video embedded below. Jump to 6:10 to get straight to the trailer in full:

The New Sonic Game 2024 Trailer Just Leaked... The New Sonic Game 2024 Trailer Just Leaked...

We can see that as well as playing as Sonic, players can also choose to race around as Tails, Shadow, Amy, Metal Sonic, Knuckles, Eggman, and more. It also looks like we can choose our own Chao, too, and unlock different cosmetic items, such as hats.

Whilst all modes have yet to be confirmed, the trailer gives us the names of at least two proposed modes: Survival and Ring Competition. Objectives are to "race to the finish", "collect the rings", and "survive to the end". Later, there's also a level that requires you to "defeat the enemies".

Sonic Toys Party was only confirmed at the end of February. It's expected to release later this summer (Q3) on iOS and Android devices.