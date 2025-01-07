Here's our first batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for January

Microsoft has announced its first wave of Game Pass titles for January.

A number of these games are, I am sorry to say, already available to those on the higher Game Pass tier, but are now becoming available for those on Game Pass Standard.

Here is the full list of titles heading to Game Pass in the coming weeks:

Today, 7th January:

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) across Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Standard

8th January:

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X|S), now with Game Pass Standard

My Time at Sandrock (Console), now with Game Pass Standard

Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Xbox Series X|S), now with Game Pass Standard

Rolling Hills (Console), now with Game Pass Standard

14th January:

EA Sports UFC 5 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play for Game Pass Ultimate

Diablo (PC), for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Image credit: Microsoft

As is the case with every month, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following games will leave the service on 15th January:

Common' Hood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Escape Academy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Insurgency Sandstorm (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.