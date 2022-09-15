Here's how to pre-order God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller plus price, release date and more

During the latest PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed a God of War: Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller will be released in November to mark the launch of the upcoming sequel.

This will be Sony's first limited edition PS5 controller to accompany the release of a game, and we expect it will sell out fast! Since you've already landed on this page, you'll no doubt want to get your hands on this pad as soon as you can, so why not read on to find out how to pre-order the special edition God of War: Ragnarok PS5 controller. This article will also cover its release date and how much we reckon it will be.

God of War: Ragnarok PS5 controller pre-orders and release date

Pre-orders for the God of War PS5 controller start from 27th October and will launch on the same day as the game's release date, 9th November 2022. No pre-orders are live at the moment, but we'll update this page when links start to appear.

As for which third party retailers will be stocking the God of War-themed controller, we're not yet sure! It will almost certainly be available to pre-order from PlayStation Direct. In the UK, it could also be sold by Amazon, and Game. In the US, there's a chance that Amazon US, GameStop, Best Buy and possibly Walmart and Target will issue pre-orders.

If you're unable to secure a pre-order, we're hopeful that Sony will drop another load of stock on launch day, but there are no guarantees.

The God of War: Ragnarok PS5 controller price is yet to be confirmed

We don't know how much the God of War: Ragnarok DualSense controller will cost. A standard PS5 controller will set you back around £60/$70, while the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple PS5 controllers listed for around £65/$75 when they first hit the shelves earlier this year. With this in mind, we expect the price could fall between £65/$75 to £70/$80 but there are no guarantees.

It's also important to note that the God of War: Ragnarok controller is not to be confused with the premium PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller that recently got announced. The God of War-themed pad will be a standard PS5 controller. If you want more info on the premium PS5 controller, be sure to check out Tom's article here.

And if you haven't already pre-ordered God of War: Ragnarok, you can find the best pre-order deals in the UK and US, over at VG247. There you can also find the best places to pre-order the Jotnar and Collector's editions, and what pre-order bonuses are available. Alternatively you can pre-order from the list below.

UK

US

Our PS5 deals page is also filled to the brim with the latest discounts on PS5 games and accessories. You can find all that and more of our top finds on our Jelly Deals Twitter page, too.