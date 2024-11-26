Here's how PlayStation's 30th anniversary London Tube carriage looks

PlayStation is celebrating its upcoming 30th Anniversary by letting you sit on its logo while riding the Victoria Line.

The marketing stunt is the first time in over 25 years that Transport for London has allowed a brand to advertise on its Tube seats. It's also probably the first time in over 25 years that TFL has actually put in new Tube seats.

Sony's design includes the classic Circle, Square, Cross and Triangle buttons emblazoned across the Tube's usual moquette seat cushions. (Today I learned that the correct name for this type of fabric is indeed "moquette". Impress your friends.)

Here's how it all looks:

Take a seat on the PS5 x @TfL carriage takeover, now calling at all (Play)Stations on the Victoria Line until January 7. pic.twitter.com/9u8gpB0CVT — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 25, 2024

Somewhat oddly, PlayStation has also suggested people should kiss while sat on these seats. I will continue staring at the ground trying to ignore everyone else as normal, but thank you anyway Sony.

What if we kissed on the PlayStation Tube seat pic.twitter.com/KT3AD2vVE0 — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 25, 2024

Keen to spot the PlayStation Tube branding for yourself? You might find it more difficult than it first appears. Reading further, it seems like just one carriage on the Victoria Line has been given the PlayStation spruce-up. With 36 trains operating per hour, that might take a while to find.

This isn't the first time PlayStation has teamed up with TFL. Back in 2020, Sony took over the Tube signs outside Oxford Circus by replacing those with the Circle, Square, Cross and Triangle designs to promote the launch of PS5. Finding these signs was easier than finding an actual PS5 at the time.

From one iconic shape to four. We've given the Oxford Circus Tube signs a #PS5 upgrade. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iw9qlEXR7B — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 18, 2020

And before that, PlayStation memorably stuck its favourite buttons up on London's Oxo Tower back in 2013, to celebrate the launch of PS4.

OXO Tower take over in London. Not long now... #PS4 pic.twitter.com/LnYYg2ut57 — Sony UK & Ireland (@SonyUK) November 15, 2013

PlayStation celebrates its 30th anniversary next week, on Tuesday 3rd December, when it will have been three decades since the launch of the original PS1 in Japan. Eurogamer will be marking the occaison here too - stay in your PlayStation-branded seats for much more.

Yesterday, it was reported that Sony is quietly prepping plans to re-enter the handheld gaming market with a portable PS5 that's set to rival Switch 2.