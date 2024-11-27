Here's everything Devolver Digital is delaying into 2025

Trust Devolver Digital to turn a bunch of sad-faced delay announcements into an evening of glitzy fun for all the family. And as per the publisher's freshly aired 15th Annual Devolver Delayed Awards 2024, we now know precisely which of its titles have missed their most recent release windows, gliding effortlessly into 2025.

First up is Baby Steps - created by Getting Over It developer Bennet Fodder, alongside Gabe Cuzzillo and Maxi Boch - in which players take adult man-baby protagonist Nate on an adventure of (possibly) self-discovery, literally one step at a time. It's got a fully simulated physics-based walking system and a "fully dynamic onesie soilage system", and you'll now be able to get your awkward totter on sometime next year.

Also careening beyond its previously announced 2024 release window is Stick it to the Stickman from Broforce studio Free Lives. This "groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler" promises "high-impact, physics-based combat, copious amounts of coffee, and weaponized farts" - and while that's probably an average morning for most people, Stick it to the Stickman's take now won't be available until 2025.

AND THE DELAYS KEEP COMING! Developer Sam Eng's striking demonic skateboarding game Skate Story (which features music from New York experimental indie band Blood Cultures) continues its delay streak after missing its initial 2023 launch window with the news it's now saying farewell to 2024 too. Skate Story - what with the pattern emerging here and everything - is now launching next year.

And finally for the 15th Annual Devolver Delayed Awards 2024 is Volvy's Adventure DX. This one's only delayed in as much as Devolver says it is, seeing as it wasn't previously announced and never had a release date to begin with. As to what it actually is, that's also unclear; on paper it's an 8-bit side-scrolling platformer starring Devolver's horrifying rat-like mascot Volvy, but seeing as its "award" was accepted by Inscryption developer Daniel Mullins - a master of the video game rug pull - who can say for sure? Mullins, of course, is currently working on Pony Island 2: Panda Circus, and seeing as his Delayed Awards appearance mostly consisted of him saying, "I didn't make [Volvy]", who even knows what's real anymore.

Alongside everything now definitely not launching this year, Devolver also took a moment to pay tribute to its titles that did manage to squeak into the world in 2024. All these (and more!) are currently on sale through Steam with some pretty hefty discounts. There's 50 percent off Cricket Through the Ages, 40 percent off Pepper Grinder and Children of the Sun, 30 percent off Anger Foot, 25 percent off Crush House and The Plucky Squire, 20 percent off Neva, and 34 percent off the excellent Sumerian Six. And for everything else seen tonight, see you next year!