Here's every single Steam sale event planned for 2025

Valve has confirmed all the Steam sale and Fest dates for 2025.

In a new blog post, Valve detailed the events it's expecting to run over the course of this year, helping both players and developers "plan their overall participation for the year".

"Each year, we plan out a bunch of themed sale events (Fests) that center around a rotating category of games, and we know that announcing those dates ahead of time is helpful to developers planning their overall participation for the year," Valve explained.

"This is especially true given that we sprinkle them throughout a year already marked with each of our four seasonal sales and three Next Fests!

"We announced the schedule for the first half of 2025 last summer, and are now sharing the themed Fests and their dates planned for the second half."

Here's the full list:

Couch Co-Op Fest: 10th - 17th February

Steam Next Fest - February 2025 Edition: 24th February – 3rd March

Visual Novel Fest: 3rd - 10th March

2025 Steam Spring Sale: 13th - 20th March

City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: 24th - 31st March

Sokoban Fest: 21st - 28th April

Wargames Fest: 28th April - 5th May

Creature Collector Fest: 12th - 19th May

Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: 26th May - 2nd June

Steam Next Fest - June 2025 Edition: 9th - 16th June

Fishing Fest: 16th - 23rd June

2025 Steam Summer Sale: 26th June 26 - 10th July

Automation Fest: 14th July – 21st July

Racing Fest: 28th July – 4th August

4X Fest: 11th August – 18th August

Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest: 25th August – 1st September

Political Sim Fest: 8th September – 15th September

2025 Steam Autumn Sale: 29th September – 6th October (Please note this is a different time frame compared to previous Autumn Sales)

Steam Next Fest - October 2025 Edition: 13th October – 20th October

Steam Scream 4: 27th October – 3rd November

Animal Fest: 10th November – 17th November

Sports Fest: 8th December – 15th December

2025 Steam Winter Sale: 18th December – 5th January

Developers are invited to register their games for the events, as well as the digital store's legendary seasonable sales, which take place four times a year.

Earlier this week, Valve re-emphasised its rules around advertising, explicitly prohibiting games that force players to watch in-game ads.

The rules confirmed that whilst cross-promotion and product placement are permitted, games that force players to watch or engage with advertising in order to play are not. Nor should developers use advertising as a "way to provide value to players, such as giving players a reward for watching or engaging with advertising in their game".