Here's another Genshin Impact Sumeru teaser trailer

HoYoverse has revealed more about what new region Sumeru has to offer.

We've already seen glimpses of Sumeru, but now the developer has pulled back the curtain to give us a peek at the upcoming Sumeru deserts, as well as a load of new characters.

Check it all out in the three-minute video below, although it all comes with the usual caveats that the new area is under development and the footage below "is not indicative of the final product:

Sumeru Preview Teaser 03: Prelude to Wisdom | Genshin Impact trailer.

The design team also offers its insights into how Sumeru came to be, including new information about the land and its people, as well as the adorable Shroom-Kin, who have now evolved into Fungi that can be "territorial and rather aggressive". Yikes.

"Sumeru continues to be influenced by the legacy of ancient civilizations, but the prelude to new wisdom is also being composed," teases the video description. "A new chapter is about to begin amidst a tangled web of factions."

The preview also reveals a handful of characters, too: Dehya, Nilou, Nahida, and Cyno, although little else was said about them.

Genshin Impact update 3.0 should drop around 15th August, give or take (thanks, Alt/Char).

Genshin Impact 2.8 update released on 13th July, 2022. Entitled Summer Fantasia, 2.8 brought a new look to the Golden Apple Archipelago, as well as new events, a new character, and new location, Sumeru.

Genshin Impact is showing no sign of slowing down. The free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like has reportedly raked in over $3bn since its release in September 2020.

Meanwhile, in addition to Genshin Impact, HoYoverse has also announced its next game - Zenless Zone Zero. HoYoverse describes this new title as an urban fantasy and an "attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay".