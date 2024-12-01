Here's a minute-long tease of the Lego James Bond game we never had

A teaser for an unreleased Lego James Bond game has leaked online.

Whilst there's very little information accompanying the leak - apparently, it just popped up on Iinterni Gamer's Discord server at 2 am one day - it appears that at one stage, TT Games was considering a blocktastic bonanza based on Bond.

At the time of writing, the trailer is still live, and several mirrors have been uploaded - you can check it out below:

"This trailer got leaked surprisingly on my Discord server, and it's an official trailer cause literally everything that appears looks exactly as the previous trailer but with final designs. Possibly its [sic] on reddit but [I don't know] really," wrote the uploader in the YouTube description.

Rather than being based on one particular Bond or movie, the teaser features a number of iconic portrayals and films, including Live and Let Die and A View to a Kill. For the full-minute-long run-time, a disclaimer states: "Confidential (TT Games Studio) - Not for distribution. R&D content only - not representative of any final products".

LEGOGameMuseum has added a little more context on the r/legogaming subreddit, too.

"This wasn't actually for Lego Dimensions year 3 [as described in the reddit thread], it was produced as a pitch for The Lego Group to convince them to give the okay for a full game, it was made during the last year Dimensions was being worked on when TT knew Dimensions wouldn't get a third year of content," they said.

"Once again, TLG decided Bond wasn't suitable, and vetoed the project. I think this has been found in the data of a Dimensions build, which is where the confusion is coming from."

"This was around 2016, and LEGO specifically were not happy with the violence and sexual innuendo," they added in a follow-up comment.

"Characters called Pussy Galore and Plenty O'Tool wouldn't really work in a family-friendly Lego game. Although I'm sure TT could make it work. TLG these days seems more willing to try different things in games, so it could potentially be revisited, the biggest barrier for TT would be WB forcing them to stick to owned IP."

