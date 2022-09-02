Here's a little look at God of War Ragnarök's new combat additions

If your thirst for God of War Ragnarök news remains unsated, you might be interested in a brief new look at the game's combat, which has been shared - bows a-twanging and axes a-bonking - in the run up to release on 9th November.

The 100-second clip comes courtesy of GameInformer, and features a bit of ultraviolence against new bipedal lizard foes known as Grims.

While a lot of it appears to be business as usual for God of War (Kratos still has his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, and Atreus retains his beloved bow and arrow), an accompanying write-up details some new combat additions, including Weapon Signature Moves.

God of War Ragnarök - Combat Gameplay.

These are activated by holding or mashing the triangle button during combat, infusing Kratos' weapons with ice or fire depending on your currently equipped weapon - the axe becomes imbued with Frost Awaken with the Blades of Chaos get Whiplash - doing extra damage by either freezing or incinerating foes.

Additionally, Ragnarök will apparently bring a bit of a revamp for Kratos' shield, with GameInformer offering details on both the new Dauntless and Stonewall Shields.

Watch on YouTube God of War on PC - Digital Foundry Tech Review.

The former gives access to a devastating smash move that can toss and stun enemies when a player parries an attack at the last possible moment. The Stonewall Shield, meanwhile, is too heavy for parrying but steadily builds a charge each time it's struck by an enemy - and this can unleash a powerful pulse able to knock foes off their feet. The trade-off, though, is that Kratos becomes more susceptible to block-breaking attacks the more charge that's stored.

All this, lead combat designer Mihir Sheth tells GameInformer, is part of a push to "find new toys and ways of playing with enemies and strategies" in the sequel.

Expect plenty more on God of War Ragnarök as its 9th November release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 draws closer.