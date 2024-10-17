Here's a fresh look at Chinese fantasy soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Xbox provided a fresh look at Chinese fantasy soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at today's Xbox Partner Preview.

Published by 505 Games (and developed by Chinese studio Leenzee), Wuchang is a dark fantasy game set in the late Ming Dynasty, with the sort of boss design FromSoftware would be proud of.

In this new trailer, below, we see our female protagonist battling against a giant oyster abomination, a lady whose fox fur scarf comes to life, a bird-like lady with dancing movement, and (of course) a humongous centipede.

Before all that, we see the protagonist slicing, dicing and parrying a variety of standard enemies, who die in a fountain of blood. It looks like magic will feature heavily, too, with plenty of colourful effects lighting up the haunting environment, which looks to alternate between the real and demonic realms.

"Unravel the secrets of your forgotten past in the land of Shu before you are consumed by the Feathering disease," reads the YouTube video description.

Of course, how all of this will actually play remains to be seen until we can go hands-on and get a proper feel for combat.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is also not to be confused with Black Myth: Wukong, Phantom Blade Zero, Where Winds Meet, or any other Chinese-set Wuxia-influenced action games. Can this do enough to stand out?

The (self-described) soulslike is set for release in 2025 across Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be available on Game Pass.