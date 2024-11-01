Here're all 19 retro games coming in Atari 50's The First Console War DLC

With Atari 50's The Wider World of Atari DLC now behind us, it's time to look head (while also looking back because, you know, history) to next week's The First Console War DLC, Atari having now revealed all 19 games coming to the acclaimed digital museum on 8th November.

The First Console War charts the rivalry between Atari and it's earliest major competitor, Mattel's Intellivision, through the late 70s and 1980s - a rivalry that officially came to a close this year, when Atari acquired the Intellivision brand and over 200 games from its portfolio.

It's a tale Atari 50 will tell across a brand-new in-game timeline and eight video segments detailing the challenges Intellivision posed to Atari's VCS. It'll feature interviews with the likes of M Network programmer Jane Terjung, Activision's David Crane and Garry Kitchen, video game historians Leonard Hermand and Mike Mika, and more. It'll also include 19 more playable retro games, which Atari has now detailed ahead of release:

Air Raiders - 2600 M Network

Anteater - 2600 M Network (unreleased, based on Stern IP)

Armor Ambush - 2600 M Network

Astroblast - 2600 M Network

Frogs & Flies - 2600 M Network

International Soccer - 2600 M Network

Dark Cavern - 2600 M Network

Star Strike - 2600 M Network

Super Challenge Baseball - 2600 M Network

Super Challenge Football - 2600 M Network

Swordfight - 2600 M Network (rare, unreleased)

Sea Battle - 2600 M Network (rare, unreleased)

Tower of Mystery (unreleased prototype, recently rescued)

Video Pinball - 2600

Basketball - 2600

Hardball - Atari 8-bit (XE)

Final Legacy (prototype) - 5200

Xari Arena - Atari 8-bit

Desert Falcon - 7800

Atari 50's The First Console War DLC should cost around $7.99/£6.69 when it launches for PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PS5 on 8th November. It arrives alongside Atari 50's new standalone digital Expanded Edition, bundling together the base game, both paid expansions, and its previous free updates for a total of 153 included games. A $39.99 USD physical Expanded Edition launches for Switch and PS5 on the same day.