Here are your PlayStation Plus monthly games for September

As another month rolls around and the nights start creeping ever so slightly in, Sony has revealed its monthly PlayStation Plus games for September.

From 3rd September, all PS Plus members will be able to get their hands on the following titles:

Quidditch Champions (PS4, PS5)

MLB The Show 24 (PS4, PS5)

Little Nightmares 2 (PS4, PS5)

In Quidditch Champions, as you may have surmised, players will be able to hop onto a broom and take to the skies to play a match or two with their friends and family (or mortal enemies, whatever works for you). MLB The Show 24 is another sports-based game, and will allow players the opportunity to live out any unrealised baseball dreams they may have.

Little Nightmares 2 pivots away from the sports theme, and instead dishes up a healthy serving of horror.

"While my every instinct is to tell you that Little Nightmares 2 is a frustrating encounter that's likely better watched than played, I can't help but admit I love it - fervently and ferociously - even if it was such an unmitigated ballache to play to completion," reads our Little Nightmares 2 review from 2021.

Image credit: Sony

As with every month, the upcoming arrival of a new PS Plus roster also means that if anyone is yet to scoop up the previous month's games, they should look to do it soon.

PS Plus subscribers have until 2nd September to get their hands on the following titles:

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.