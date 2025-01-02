Happy New Year to you all! Here we are, in 2025, and Sony is kicking things off with its first batch of PlayStation Plus monthly games for the year.

The following three games will be available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers, across the service's Premium, Extra and Essential tiers:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | PS5

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | PS4

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe | PS4, PS5

Those interested in playing any of the above will be able to get their hands on them from 7th January. They will be available to claim up until 3rd February.

So, what of those games? Well, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a re-imagining of 2013's award winning indie game The Stanley Parable, and is well worth checking out if you are yet to do so. As stated by developer Crows Crows Crows itself, "The Stanley Parable is a game that plays you".

"When a simple-minded individual named Stanley discovers that the co-workers in his office have mysteriously vanished, he sets off to find answers," reads the synopsis. "You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will make a choice, and you will have your choices taken from you. The game will end, the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. You are not here to win."

Then we have Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (pictured above), a "heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience".

Last up, we have Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This game is, alas, most known for being a bit of a flop for Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Back in February of last year, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said Rocksteady's release had "fallen short" of its expectations. Warner Bros. went on to attribute a $200m revenue loss to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Last month, Rocksteady confirmed the live-service game's fourth post-launch season was officially its last, with no more content on the way.

As with every month, the arrival of these games means this is your last chance to get your hands on last month's PS Plus offerings. Subscribers have until 6th January to add It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem to their libraries.

For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.