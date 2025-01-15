Here are your PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for January

Sony has announced its January PlayStation Plus line up for those of us on its Extra and Premium tiers.

Subscribers will soon be able to get their paws on the following games:

God of War Ragnarök (PS4, PS5)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4, PS5)

Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand (PS5)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS4, PS5)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)

ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5)

Orcs Must Die 3 (PS4, PS5)

Citizen Sleeper (PS4, PS5)

Poker Club (PS4)

The above games will be available to download from 21st January, for all PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. Meanwhile, those on the service's Premium tier will also be able to play the following games as part of their subscription.

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (PS4, PS5)

Medievil 2 (PS4, PS5)

So, what of the games themselves? We were quite fond of sequel God of War Ragnarök.

"Much like its heroes, God of War: Ragnarök learns to love itself for what it truly is: gargantuan, excessive, and wonderfully absurd," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's God of War: Ragnarök review.

Another highlight is Citizen Sleeper. "Occasionally turning subtext into text, Citizen Sleeper's real magic is found in the boundless warmth of its characters - and the humanity of its own design," reads our Citizen Sleeper review from 2022.

For more, our Bertie recently chatted with the game's creator Gareth Damian Martin about the pressure of success and upcoming sequel Citizen Sleeper 2.

Image credit: Sega

Then we have Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - perhaps something to enjoy ahead of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. We praised Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name's "absolutely fantastic combat system" on its release, however we were left wondering if this was a story that really needed to be told at all.

"This is another entertaining, idiosyncratic, action-packed romp for the Yakuza series, but it feels as though Like a Dragon Gaiden needs to do more to justify its undermining of Kiryu's perfect sendoff in Yakuza 6," reads our three star review.

As for those on Premium, it may not be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but there is the Staff of Kings to tide you over before Bethesda's latest take on the fedora wearing professor makes its way to PlayStation 5 later this year.

"The Staff of Kings certainly has all the ingredients for a cracking action-adventure, but somewhere along the line the team ended up making arguably the most forgettable Indiana Jones game to date," reads our review from 2009.

Image credit: LucasArts

So, anything there that catches your eye?

For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.