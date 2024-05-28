Here are the PlayStation Plus games for June

Sony has announced next month's PlayStation Plus games.

From 4th June, all PS Plus members will be able to get their hands on the following three games:

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

AEW Fight Forever

Streets of Rage 4

Then on 11th June, those on the Premium tier will also be able to get their hands on the following PS2 games, as part of the Classics Catalogue:

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, you may recall, was previously suspected to be coming to the service when a PlayStation Store listing was spotted earlier in the month.

And wait, there is more still. As part of this year's Days of Play celebration, Sony is also adding a number of additional PlayStation 5 and PS4 games throughout the month. Extra and Premium subscribers will see the following added into the service's Game Catalogue:

Dredge - PS4, PS5 (available 29th May)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 - PS4 (available 31st May)

Cricket 24 - PS4, PS5 (available 5th June)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Definitive Edition - PS4, PS5 (available 7th June)

Meanwhile, for those PS VR2 users, the following bonus games are coming for Premium members on 6th June:

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapters 1 & 2

And, if you ever fancied giving WWE 2K24 a go, you will be able to do so as part of a new trial starting for Premium members tomorrow, 29th May.

Image credit: Sony

As part of its Days of Play festivities, Sony is offering up to a 30 percent discount on PS Plus subscriptions between 29th May and 9th June. Additionally, current members can get 25 percent off PlayStation Plus Extra, or save 30 percent off their Playstation Plus Premium for the remainder of their membership when they upgrade their memberships between 29th May and 12th June. You can find out more on the PlayStation Blog.

For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.