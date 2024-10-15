Here are the PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

EA and Bioware have detailed the PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilgard.

The team has laid out both specifications for ray tracing off and on. It notes those among us who have high-end rigs will be able to take full advantage of the ray tracing features as well as uncapped frame rates.

For those with less powerful kits, the Dragon Age team said it "focused on making the game as accessible to as many people as possible".

Here are the minimum specs, as well as the recommended system requirements you will need to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PC.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970/1650 / AMD Radeon R9 290X

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100GB available space

Additional Notes:SSD Preferred, HDD Supported; AMD CPUs on Windows 11 and AM4 motherboards require AGESA V2 1.2.0.7 or newer

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100GB SSD available space

Additional Notes:SSD Required; AMD CPUs on Windows 11 and AM4 motherboards require AGESA V2 1.2.0.7 or newer

You can check out the detailed hardware specifications via the image below.

Image credit: EA/Bioware

Along with sharing the PC requirements, the Dragon Age: The Veilguard team also laid out the preload times for each platform. Here, Bioware and EA added the game doesn't include any third party DRM on any platform, and as such there will be no PC preload available.

Those planning on playing on Xbox Series X/S will be able to preload now. PlayStation 5 users, meanwhile, will be able to preload from 5pm UK time on 29th October.

The game will then be available to play on 31st October.

Image credit: EA/Bioware

For more, you can check out Dragon Age: The Veilguard's accessibility options here.

In the meantime while we wait for The Veilguard's release, be warned its spoiler-filled Trophy/Achievement list has now popped up online.