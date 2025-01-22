Here are the games leaving PlayStation Plus next month

PlayStation Plus will lose a number of games next month, including some lengthy RPGs, so now is your last chance to play.

First up is The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition. Not to be confused with Outer Wilds, this is Obsidian's comedy space adventure that was optimised for PS5 in 2023. A sequel is still on the horizon.

Secondly, a bunch of the Tales Of games will be leaving the subscription service, including the most recent Tales of Arise.

The Tales Of games are Bandai Namco's premier anime RPG series, with 2021's Tales of Arise joined by remasters of Tales of Symphonia, Tales of Vesperia and Tales of Zestiria in leaving the service. Perhaps that's to focus on the recently released Tales of Graces f Remastered.

Another Bandai Namco game is leaving too: anime Soulslike Scarlet Nexus.

Lastly, Square Enix's ill-fated online shooter Outriders and Gearbox's outlandish FPS Bulletstorm will also be leaving PS Plus.

This month's Last Chance To Play games | Image credit: Sony

These games will leave the service on 18th February. Here's the full list:

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition

Tales of Arise

Tales of Zestiria

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Tales of Vesperia

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

The news comes as a fresh batch of games join the service this month, including God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Citizen Sleeper (ahead of its sequel releasing later this month).

For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.