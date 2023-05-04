Here are the best The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-order deals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release next Friday for Nintendo Switch, and it looks like retailers are really beginning to ramp up their deals and promotions now.

From discounts of £10 and above to enticing pre-order bonuses from My Nintendo Store, there's lots of good reasons to pre-order the latest Zelda game. Plus, pre-ordering means you can immerse yourself in the world of Hyrule on the day of release and avoid any unwanted spoilers.

Here are some of the current best deals we've spotted this week in the UK and US.

Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders UK

Currys is offering a 20 per cent discount on a standard edition with the code "ZELDA20", bringing the price down to £48. This is currently out of stock but keep checking as it may become available again soon.

Alternatively, ShopTo is the next best spot to pre-order for £49.85

You can also bag some pretty decent pre-order bonuses with Tears of the Kingdom through My Nintendo Store, who are offering a free Tears of the Kingdom collector's coin and luggage tag with each pre-order for £59.99.

Game is offering pre-order bonuses too, including the same pre-order bonus coin for £59.99.

Those after a digital version can pre-order from our pals over at VG247 and save five per cent by applying the code "ZELDA5" at the checkout, bringing the total down to £56.99.

Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders US

While there are currently no discounts for Tears of the Kingdom in the US, you can still net a cool wooden plaque when you place a pre-order with GameStop.

We'll let you know if we spot any discounts in the US.

For even more places to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to check out our full pre-order page. We also have all the details on where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition too.