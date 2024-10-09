Here are Red Dead Redemption's PC requirements

We all knew it was coming, but yesterday, after multiple leaks, Rockstar finally announced Red Dead Redemption will soon launch on PC.

As Ed reported, the upcoming release will also include Red Dead Redemption's standalone zombie expansion - Undead Nightmare - on its PC debut.

And now, we also know those all important PC requirements for Rockstar's cowboy epic, so if you are getting ready to saddle up and ride off with John Martson and co, you can double check you've got the kit you need.

Here are the PC specs for Red Dead Redemption, as laid out on the game's Steam page:

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 / AMD FX-9590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 360

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Image credit: Rockstar

Red Dead Redemption, which first launched all the way back in 2010 across PS3 and Xbox 360, will be making its PC debut later this month, on 29th October.

If you are yet to play the game for yourself, Simon Parkin said "the result is an exceptional Rockstar game, one that successfully re-clothes the Grand Theft Auto framework in an exciting, distinct and expertly realised scenario," in Eurogamer's original Red Dead Redemption review.