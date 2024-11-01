Deciding to help Minrathous or Treviso in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the first major story choice you need to make, and it's one that will have significant repurcussions depending on which option you pick.

Now, we're going to say this here - this guide definitely contains story spoilers! So, if you're not at this point yet or are looking to preserve the reveals in the Dragon Age: The Veilguard story then please be aware of this. It's worth saying now that you should complete any Neve and Lucanis companion quests you have before entering this choice, as they can be locked out after you choose.

Without further ado, we're here to show you what happens if you choose to help Minrathous or Treviso in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

Helping Minrathous consequences in Dragon Age The Veilguard

If you choose to help Minrathous in Dragon Age: The Veilguard then Lucanis will become 'Hardened', making it harder to romance him and he'll be unavailable for a while in the story after you've made this choice. He'll also lose his support abilities, such as 'Soothing Potion' but a few of his attack abilities will be stronger.

Helping Minrathous means that you'll need to protect the city by fighting off the Seartooth Vyrantus dragon with Neve and one other party member. If you've chosen to help Minrathous then the Shadow Dragons will help you in a quest later on.

Also, Treviso will be mostly destroyed, lots of people will die and the city will become blighted. Thi will impact quite a few of the following quests in the story as well as side quests - so choose wisely if you'd prefer to explore that area over Minrathous.

Choosing Minrathous will keep you on Neve's good side. | Image credit: BioWare/EA

By picking Minrathous you'll get -100 Strength with the Antivan Crows, however you can earn this back by doing side quests around Treviso to help people.

Helping Treviso consequences in Dragon Age The Veilguard

If you choose to help Treviso on Dragon Age: The Veilguard then Neve will become 'Hardened', making it harder to romance her and she'll be unavailable for a while in the story after you've made your choice. She will lose her healing ability but her attack ones will become stronger.

Helping Treviso means that you'll need to protect it by battling with Corius the Icetalon (a dragon) with Lucanis and one other party member. Also, if you've helped Treviso then the Antivan Crows will lend their help in a quest later on.

As a result of this choice, Minrathous will be mostly destroyed, lots of people will die and the city will become blighted as well as the Shadow Dragon's leader - the Viper. Neve will not be happy with you at all because of this, so if you want to romance her then we'd highly recommend choosing Minrathous. However, if you want to romance Lucanis then Treviso is the better choice.

Frosty reception in Treviso... | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

It's worth noting though, that even if you pick Treviso, you can make your strength back with the Shadow Dragons by doing various side quests in Minrathous.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Dragon Age: The Veilguard help, check out our pages showing you how to enchant equipment, how to upgrade equipment and how to respec.