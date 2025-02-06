The Dessert-Ed Boat quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of Pompompurin's first story quests, and it's one you need to complete if you want to create delicious desserts to share with your friends.

The Dessert Boat in The Oasis in Hello Kitty Island Adventure looks the part, it pratically screams sweet things at you but it's not operational yet and that's your task - to repair the Dessert Boat. We highly recommend activating the nearby fast travel mailboxes on Gemstone Mountain and in The Oasis before embarking on this quest.

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Dessert-Ed quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Dessert-Ed Boat walkthrough

To complete the Dessert-Ed Boat quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to get the dessert machine on the boat up and running again, but to do this you'll need Fizzy Crystal and a handy friend.

Talk to Pompompurin

To get this quest started you need to talk to Pompompurin inside the Desert Boat in The Oasis area of the map. We've marked their location on the map below for you:

They'll be inside the boat until you finish this quest, their marker can sometimes appear outside the boat though. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Head inside and speak to Pompompurin to begin the quest (but only after you've given him his welcome gift).

You'll soon learn that you need six Fizzy Ore to fix the boat and you'll need to take a short ride to get some.

Collect Fizzy Ore

To get Fizzy Ore, head to the mine entrance that's east of the Dessert Boat and north of where Pekkle is usually hanging out on Gemstone Mountain. We've marked the location on the map below (it'll also be marked by a pudding icon):

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

You'll know you're at the right entrance because a blue exclamation mark will be above it when you get close enough.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Head inside and then look to your right, you should see some tracks and a switch. Walk over to this switch and interact with it when prompted, then confirm you want to 'Go for a Minecart Ride'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Then you'll begin riding along the tracks in a minecart and into a large room that is filled with Fizzy Ore deposits beside the track. The deposits are clustered on top of big purple rocks as you travel around the room. All you need to do to collect them is press the 'Grab' button when prompted to while passing them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

You only need six pieces for now (but feel free to collect more if you want to). Once you've had enough, exit the mine room by flipping one of the switches as you go past them to find an exit.

Make a Fizzy Crystal

Go back to Pompompurin now and show them your pieces of Ore, only to find out you now need a Fizzy Crystal instead!

Head over to Chococat in Seaside Resort and speak with them, you'll then need to follow them to a new crafting table that appears on Gemstone Mountain. We've marked its location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Once there, speak to Chococat again by the crafting table to learn that you need six Fizzy Ore to make one Fizzy Crystal and they'll also give you the crafting plans for this.

Then, go to the crafting table and make a Fizzy Crystal from the Ore you collected earlier.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Repair the Dessert Boat

Once you've made the Fizzy Crystal, go back to Pompompurin again (who is now looking very snazzy) and hand over the Crystal. Pompompurin will then repair the dessert machine and the Dessert Boat will be open!

You'll now be able to whip up some delicious dessert recipes for your friends across the island, and Pompompurin can get back to enjoying their nap.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

