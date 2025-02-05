Skip to main content

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Character Gift guide

The best gifts to give each character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

hello kitty island adventure character gift guide all characters
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Giving gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the main ways you can improve your friendship level with the different inhabitants of the Island. Each character has their own preferences when it comes to gifts, some like healthy gifts while others absolutely adore pizza.

Some like swampy ones while another likes spooky gifts - which is why it's so crucial to learn what everyone likes. The better the gift you give someone, the more it will increase your friendship level with them and the more resources you'll get in return in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

On that note, here's our Hello Kitty Island Adventure character gift guide for the best gifts to give each character.

On this page:

Best Gifts:

How to give Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To give gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to walk up to a character and use the indicated 'gift' command in the bottom right corner of your screen to open up your gift menu, then you can select which gift you want to give them from your inventory.

hello kitty island adventure gift icon on main screen
Walk up to a character and press this to start giving a gift. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

However, you'll only be able to gift a character something they like or something that's the same type of things they like (for example, Hello Kitty likes Baked things). If you've not got anything on you that the character would like as a gift, you won't be able to give them anything.

There are three tiers of gifts you can give a character:

  • One Heart - The character likes this gift, gives you a small friendship level increase and a few resources.
  • Two Heart - The character really likes this gift, gives you a fair friendship level increase and more resources.
  • Three Heart - The character loves this gift, gives you a large friendship level increase and substiantial resources.

You can only give each character three gifts per day, so make sure you choose which items to give them wisely if you want to quickly increase your friendship level with said character.

hello kitty island adventure give gift in gifting menu
My Melody will give you a full tutorial of this in 'Small Gift, Big Smile'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Hello Kitty Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Hello Kitty in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Hello Kitty likes Fruity, Baked and Fancy gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Any Gift Box
  • Any Baked Food
  • Any Fruit

Two Heart Gifts

  • Fruit Tart
  • Strawberry Cheesecake
  • Fruity Cheesecake
  • Strawberry Shortcake
  • Mama's Apple Pie
  • Candied Banana Coffee
  • Beignets with Pineapple Dip

Three Heart Gifts

  • Red Bow Apple Pie
hello kitty island adventure hello kitty
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best My Melody Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for My Melody in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

My Melody likes Dreamy, Pink and Sweet gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Sweet Pudding
  • Swampmallow
  • Candy Cloud
  • Strawberry
  • Sweet Soda
  • Strawberry Shortcake
  • Sakura Cake
  • Sweet Crepe
  • Sunshine Snuggles
  • Strawberry Shake
  • Sweet Frappe
  • Sweet Latte
  • Cinnamon Roll
  • Boulder Bits Ice Cream
  • Pastry
  • Strawberry Cheesecake
  • Beignets with Pineapple Dip
  • Sweet Custard Tart
  • Sugarkelp Cakes
  • Macaron

Two Heart Gifts

  • Pink Cloud
  • Sweet Dreams Stories
  • Pink Latte
  • Strawberry Almond Galette
  • Almond Pound Cake
  • Sprinkles Shaker

Three Heart Gifts

  • Pink Clouds Ice Cream
hello kitty island adventure my melody
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Badtz-Maru Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Badtz-Maru in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Badtz-Maru likes Tropical, Pizza and Joke gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Any Fish
  • Any Tropical Food
  • Any Tropical Item
  • Any Tropical Critter
  • Water Balloon
  • Coconut
  • Hibiscus Candle
  • Hibiscus
  • Surprising Soda
  • Banana Soda
  • Banana Ice Cream
  • Pineapple
  • Pineapple Lava Soda
  • Pineapple Stack Cake
  • Beignets with Pineapple Dip
  • Tall Hibiscus Candle
  • Chocolate Pineapple Pudding
  • Joke Pizza

Two Heart Gifts

  • Pineapple Pizza

Three Heart Gifts

  • Ultimate Joke Pizza
hello kitty island adventure badtz-maru
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Pochacco Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Pochacco in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Pochacco likes Veggie, Trophy and Healthy gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Veggie Bread
  • Tofu Bread
  • Veggie Pizza
  • Spinip
  • Tofu

Two Heart Gifts

  • Veggie Crepe
  • Everything Pizza

Three Heart Gifts

  • Pochacco Energy Pop
hello kitty island adventure pochacco
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Chococat Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Chococat in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Chococat likes Chocolate, Book and Mechanical gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Chocolate Coins
  • Chocolate Banana Pudding
  • Any Book

Two Heart Gifts

  • Ancient Inventions

Three Heart Gifts

  • Interactive History of Chocolate
hello kitty island adventure chococat
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Tuxedosam Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Tuxedosam in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Tuxedosam likes Fancy, Fabric and Tropical gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Fabric
  • Any Gift Box
  • Any Material
  • Any Tropical Food
  • Any Tropical Critter

Two Heart Gifts

  • Tropical Material
  • Tropical Gift
  • Beignets with Pineapple Dip

Three Heart Gifts

  • Designer Island Doll
hello kitty island adventure tuxedosam
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Kuromi Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Kuromi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Kuromi likes Spooky, Soda and Fall gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Fall Cloud
  • Pumpkin
  • Any Soda
  • Pumpkin Pudding
  • Pumpkin Cheesecake
  • Pumpkin Pie

Two Heart Gifts

  • Spicy Pumpkin Latte
  • Spooky Cake
  • Jack-o-Lantern

Three Heart Gifts

  • Pumpkin Spice Soda
hello kitty island adventure kuromi

Best Keroppi Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Keroppi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Keroppi likes Wood, Critter and Swamp gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Lotus Blossom
  • Any Critter
  • Swampy Gift
  • Swampy Star
  • Swampy Music Box
  • Swampy Material
  • Swampy Soda
  • Swampy Hologram
  • Wood Block
  • Any Souvenir Doll

Two Heart Gifts

  • Swampy Lamb Plush
  • Swampy Souvenir Doll
  • Any Swamp Critter

Three Heart Gifts

  • Critter Totem
hello kitty island adventure keroppi

Best Cinnamoroll Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Cinnamoroll in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Cinnamoroll likes Spicy, Coffee, and Chocolate gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Any Coffee Drink
  • Chocolate Balls
  • Cinnamon Bread
  • Chocolate Coin
  • Pineapple Lava Soda
  • Spicy Pizza

Two Heart Gifts

  • Hot Cocoa
  • Mocha
  • Chai
  • Espresso
  • Spicy Pumpkin Cake
  • Molten Frappe
  • Volcano Cake

Three Heart Gifts

  • Chocolate Chai Latte
hello kitty island adventure cinnamoroll

Best Pompompurin Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Pompompurin in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Pompompurin likes Calm, Milk and Dessert gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Hot Cocoa
  • Coral Milk
  • Cappuccino
  • Cappuccino
  • Cream Soda
  • Confusing Coffee
  • Milk Bread
  • Alfredo Pizza
  • Spinip Alfredo Pizza
  • Mountain Soundtrack
  • Calming Crystal
  • Any Dessert

Two Heart Gifts

  • Cheese Ice Cream
  • Pudding

Three Heart Gifts

  • Mama's Pudding
hello kitty island adventure pompompurin

Best Pekkle Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Pekkle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Pekkle likes Mountain, Musical and Calm gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Microphone
  • Mama's Pudding
  • Hot Cocoa
  • Volcano Soundtrack
  • Sounds of Steel
  • Volcanic Guitar
  • Calming Crystal
  • Any Rocky Item
  • Any Music Box
  • Any Mountain Critter

Two Heart Gifts

  • Stacked Stones
  • Rocky Music Box

Three Heart Gifts

  • Mountain Soundtrack
hello kitty island adventure pekkle

Best Hangyodon Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Hangyodon in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Hangyodon likes Fish, Fabric and Aquatic gifts.

One Heart Gifts

  • Aquatic Hologram
  • Any Fish
  • Any Material

Two Heart Gifts

  • Briney Clamfish
  • Electric Tang
  • Sandy Puffler
  • Aquatic Material
  • Halfmoon Herring
  • Kelpfin
  • Ruby Dreamscale
  • Amethyst Snipe
  • Royal Lance
  • Sunset Guppy
  • Galaxy Grouper
  • Opal Flutterfin
  • Masked Wrassler
  • Sailing Charmfish

Three Heart Gifts

  • Mermaid Figure
hello kitty island adventure Hangyodon

Best Retsuko Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Retsuko in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Retsuko likes Musical, Ingot and Fire gifts

One Heart Gifts

  • Pineapple Lava Soda
  • Magma Bloom
  • Any Music Box
  • Toasty Pizza
  • Toasted Almond
  • Any Ingot

Two Heart Gifts

  • Sounds of Steel
  • Microphone
  • Volcano Soundtrack

Three Heart Gifts

  • Volcano Guitar
hello kitty island adventure retsuko

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure content, check out our pages showing you how to get a camera, how to find flippers, how to fish and how to use ziplines.

Read this next