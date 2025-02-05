Hello Kitty Island Adventure Character Gift guide
The best gifts to give each character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Giving gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the main ways you can improve your friendship level with the different inhabitants of the Island. Each character has their own preferences when it comes to gifts, some like healthy gifts while others absolutely adore pizza.
Some like swampy ones while another likes spooky gifts - which is why it's so crucial to learn what everyone likes. The better the gift you give someone, the more it will increase your friendship level with them and the more resources you'll get in return in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
On that note, here's our Hello Kitty Island Adventure character gift guide for the best gifts to give each character.
On this page:
Best Gifts:
How to give Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To give gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to walk up to a character and use the indicated 'gift' command in the bottom right corner of your screen to open up your gift menu, then you can select which gift you want to give them from your inventory.
However, you'll only be able to gift a character something they like or something that's the same type of things they like (for example, Hello Kitty likes Baked things). If you've not got anything on you that the character would like as a gift, you won't be able to give them anything.
There are three tiers of gifts you can give a character:
- One Heart - The character likes this gift, gives you a small friendship level increase and a few resources.
- Two Heart - The character really likes this gift, gives you a fair friendship level increase and more resources.
- Three Heart - The character loves this gift, gives you a large friendship level increase and substiantial resources.
You can only give each character three gifts per day, so make sure you choose which items to give them wisely if you want to quickly increase your friendship level with said character.
Best Hello Kitty Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Hello Kitty in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Hello Kitty likes Fruity, Baked and Fancy gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Any Gift Box
- Any Baked Food
- Any Fruit
Two Heart Gifts
- Fruit Tart
- Strawberry Cheesecake
- Fruity Cheesecake
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Mama's Apple Pie
- Candied Banana Coffee
- Beignets with Pineapple Dip
Three Heart Gifts
- Red Bow Apple Pie
Best My Melody Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for My Melody in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
My Melody likes Dreamy, Pink and Sweet gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Sweet Pudding
- Swampmallow
- Candy Cloud
- Strawberry
- Sweet Soda
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Sakura Cake
- Sweet Crepe
- Sunshine Snuggles
- Strawberry Shake
- Sweet Frappe
- Sweet Latte
- Cinnamon Roll
- Boulder Bits Ice Cream
- Pastry
- Strawberry Cheesecake
- Beignets with Pineapple Dip
- Sweet Custard Tart
- Sugarkelp Cakes
- Macaron
Two Heart Gifts
- Pink Cloud
- Sweet Dreams Stories
- Pink Latte
- Strawberry Almond Galette
- Almond Pound Cake
- Sprinkles Shaker
Three Heart Gifts
- Pink Clouds Ice Cream
Best Badtz-Maru Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Badtz-Maru in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Badtz-Maru likes Tropical, Pizza and Joke gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Any Fish
- Any Tropical Food
- Any Tropical Item
- Any Tropical Critter
- Water Balloon
- Coconut
- Hibiscus Candle
- Hibiscus
- Surprising Soda
- Banana Soda
- Banana Ice Cream
- Pineapple
- Pineapple Lava Soda
- Pineapple Stack Cake
- Beignets with Pineapple Dip
- Tall Hibiscus Candle
- Chocolate Pineapple Pudding
- Joke Pizza
Two Heart Gifts
- Pineapple Pizza
Three Heart Gifts
- Ultimate Joke Pizza
Best Pochacco Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Pochacco in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Pochacco likes Veggie, Trophy and Healthy gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Veggie Bread
- Tofu Bread
- Veggie Pizza
- Spinip
- Tofu
Two Heart Gifts
- Veggie Crepe
- Everything Pizza
Three Heart Gifts
- Pochacco Energy Pop
Best Chococat Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Chococat in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Chococat likes Chocolate, Book and Mechanical gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Chocolate Coins
- Chocolate Banana Pudding
- Any Book
Two Heart Gifts
- Ancient Inventions
Three Heart Gifts
- Interactive History of Chocolate
Best Tuxedosam Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Tuxedosam in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Tuxedosam likes Fancy, Fabric and Tropical gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Fabric
- Any Gift Box
- Any Material
- Any Tropical Food
- Any Tropical Critter
Two Heart Gifts
- Tropical Material
- Tropical Gift
- Beignets with Pineapple Dip
Three Heart Gifts
- Designer Island Doll
Best Kuromi Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Kuromi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Kuromi likes Spooky, Soda and Fall gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Fall Cloud
- Pumpkin
- Any Soda
- Pumpkin Pudding
- Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Pumpkin Pie
Two Heart Gifts
- Spicy Pumpkin Latte
- Spooky Cake
- Jack-o-Lantern
Three Heart Gifts
- Pumpkin Spice Soda
Best Keroppi Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Keroppi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Keroppi likes Wood, Critter and Swamp gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Lotus Blossom
- Any Critter
- Swampy Gift
- Swampy Star
- Swampy Music Box
- Swampy Material
- Swampy Soda
- Swampy Hologram
- Wood Block
- Any Souvenir Doll
Two Heart Gifts
- Swampy Lamb Plush
- Swampy Souvenir Doll
- Any Swamp Critter
Three Heart Gifts
- Critter Totem
Best Cinnamoroll Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Cinnamoroll in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Cinnamoroll likes Spicy, Coffee, and Chocolate gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Any Coffee Drink
- Chocolate Balls
- Cinnamon Bread
- Chocolate Coin
- Pineapple Lava Soda
- Spicy Pizza
Two Heart Gifts
- Hot Cocoa
- Mocha
- Chai
- Espresso
- Spicy Pumpkin Cake
- Molten Frappe
- Volcano Cake
Three Heart Gifts
- Chocolate Chai Latte
Best Pompompurin Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Pompompurin in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Pompompurin likes Calm, Milk and Dessert gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Hot Cocoa
- Coral Milk
- Cappuccino
- Cappuccino
- Cream Soda
- Confusing Coffee
- Milk Bread
- Alfredo Pizza
- Spinip Alfredo Pizza
- Mountain Soundtrack
- Calming Crystal
- Any Dessert
Two Heart Gifts
- Cheese Ice Cream
- Pudding
Three Heart Gifts
- Mama's Pudding
Best Pekkle Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Pekkle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Pekkle likes Mountain, Musical and Calm gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Microphone
- Mama's Pudding
- Hot Cocoa
- Volcano Soundtrack
- Sounds of Steel
- Volcanic Guitar
- Calming Crystal
- Any Rocky Item
- Any Music Box
- Any Mountain Critter
Two Heart Gifts
- Stacked Stones
- Rocky Music Box
Three Heart Gifts
- Mountain Soundtrack
Best Hangyodon Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Hangyodon in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Hangyodon likes Fish, Fabric and Aquatic gifts.
One Heart Gifts
- Aquatic Hologram
- Any Fish
- Any Material
Two Heart Gifts
- Briney Clamfish
- Electric Tang
- Sandy Puffler
- Aquatic Material
- Halfmoon Herring
- Kelpfin
- Ruby Dreamscale
- Amethyst Snipe
- Royal Lance
- Sunset Guppy
- Galaxy Grouper
- Opal Flutterfin
- Masked Wrassler
- Sailing Charmfish
Three Heart Gifts
- Mermaid Figure
Best Retsuko Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here are the best gifts for Retsuko in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Favourite Types
Retsuko likes Musical, Ingot and Fire gifts
One Heart Gifts
- Pineapple Lava Soda
- Magma Bloom
- Any Music Box
- Toasty Pizza
- Toasted Almond
- Any Ingot
Two Heart Gifts
- Sounds of Steel
- Microphone
- Volcano Soundtrack
Three Heart Gifts
- Volcano Guitar
That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure content, check out our pages showing you how to get a camera, how to find flippers, how to fish and how to use ziplines.