Giving gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the main ways you can improve your friendship level with the different inhabitants of the Island. Each character has their own preferences when it comes to gifts, some like healthy gifts while others absolutely adore pizza.

Some like swampy ones while another likes spooky gifts - which is why it's so crucial to learn what everyone likes. The better the gift you give someone, the more it will increase your friendship level with them and the more resources you'll get in return in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

On that note, here's our Hello Kitty Island Adventure character gift guide for the best gifts to give each character.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to give Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To give gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to walk up to a character and use the indicated 'gift' command in the bottom right corner of your screen to open up your gift menu, then you can select which gift you want to give them from your inventory.

Walk up to a character and press this to start giving a gift. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

However, you'll only be able to gift a character something they like or something that's the same type of things they like (for example, Hello Kitty likes Baked things). If you've not got anything on you that the character would like as a gift, you won't be able to give them anything.

There are three tiers of gifts you can give a character:

One Heart - The character likes this gift, gives you a small friendship level increase and a few resources.

- The character likes this gift, gives you a small friendship level increase and a few resources. Two Heart - The character really likes this gift, gives you a fair friendship level increase and more resources.

- The character really likes this gift, gives you a fair friendship level increase and more resources. Three Heart - The character loves this gift, gives you a large friendship level increase and substiantial resources.

You can only give each character three gifts per day, so make sure you choose which items to give them wisely if you want to quickly increase your friendship level with said character.

My Melody will give you a full tutorial of this in 'Small Gift, Big Smile'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Hello Kitty Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Hello Kitty in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Hello Kitty likes Fruity, Baked and Fancy gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Any Gift Box

Any Baked Food

Any Fruit

Two Heart Gifts

Fruit Tart

Strawberry Cheesecake

Fruity Cheesecake

Strawberry Shortcake

Mama's Apple Pie

Candied Banana Coffee

Beignets with Pineapple Dip

Three Heart Gifts

Red Bow Apple Pie

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best My Melody Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for My Melody in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

My Melody likes Dreamy, Pink and Sweet gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Sweet Pudding

Swampmallow

Candy Cloud

Strawberry

Sweet Soda

Strawberry Shortcake

Sakura Cake

Sweet Crepe

Sunshine Snuggles

Strawberry Shake

Sweet Frappe

Sweet Latte

Cinnamon Roll

Boulder Bits Ice Cream

Pastry

Strawberry Cheesecake

Beignets with Pineapple Dip

Sweet Custard Tart

Sugarkelp Cakes

Macaron

Two Heart Gifts

Pink Cloud

Sweet Dreams Stories

Pink Latte

Strawberry Almond Galette

Almond Pound Cake

Sprinkles Shaker

Three Heart Gifts

Pink Clouds Ice Cream

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Badtz-Maru Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Badtz-Maru in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Badtz-Maru likes Tropical, Pizza and Joke gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Any Fish

Any Tropical Food

Any Tropical Item

Any Tropical Critter

Water Balloon

Coconut

Hibiscus Candle

Hibiscus

Surprising Soda

Banana Soda

Banana Ice Cream

Pineapple

Pineapple Lava Soda

Pineapple Stack Cake

Beignets with Pineapple Dip

Tall Hibiscus Candle

Chocolate Pineapple Pudding

Joke Pizza

Two Heart Gifts

Pineapple Pizza

Three Heart Gifts

Ultimate Joke Pizza

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Pochacco Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Pochacco in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Pochacco likes Veggie, Trophy and Healthy gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Veggie Bread

Tofu Bread

Veggie Pizza

Spinip

Tofu

Two Heart Gifts

Veggie Crepe

Everything Pizza

Three Heart Gifts

Pochacco Energy Pop

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Chococat Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Chococat in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Chococat likes Chocolate, Book and Mechanical gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Chocolate Coins

Chocolate Banana Pudding

Any Book

Two Heart Gifts

Ancient Inventions

Three Heart Gifts

Interactive History of Chocolate

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Tuxedosam Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Tuxedosam in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Tuxedosam likes Fancy, Fabric and Tropical gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Fabric

Any Gift Box

Any Material

Any Tropical Food

Any Tropical Critter

Two Heart Gifts

Tropical Material

Tropical Gift

Beignets with Pineapple Dip

Three Heart Gifts

Designer Island Doll

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Best Kuromi Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Kuromi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Kuromi likes Spooky, Soda and Fall gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Fall Cloud

Pumpkin

Any Soda

Pumpkin Pudding

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Pie

Two Heart Gifts

Spicy Pumpkin Latte

Spooky Cake

Jack-o-Lantern

Three Heart Gifts

Pumpkin Spice Soda

Best Keroppi Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Keroppi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Keroppi likes Wood, Critter and Swamp gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Lotus Blossom

Any Critter

Swampy Gift

Swampy Star

Swampy Music Box

Swampy Material

Swampy Soda

Swampy Hologram

Wood Block

Any Souvenir Doll

Two Heart Gifts

Swampy Lamb Plush

Swampy Souvenir Doll

Any Swamp Critter

Three Heart Gifts

Critter Totem

Best Cinnamoroll Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Cinnamoroll in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Cinnamoroll likes Spicy, Coffee, and Chocolate gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Any Coffee Drink

Chocolate Balls

Cinnamon Bread

Chocolate Coin

Pineapple Lava Soda

Spicy Pizza

Two Heart Gifts

Hot Cocoa

Mocha

Chai

Espresso

Spicy Pumpkin Cake

Molten Frappe

Volcano Cake

Three Heart Gifts

Chocolate Chai Latte

Best Pompompurin Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Pompompurin in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Pompompurin likes Calm, Milk and Dessert gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Hot Cocoa

Coral Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Cream Soda

Confusing Coffee

Milk Bread

Alfredo Pizza

Spinip Alfredo Pizza

Mountain Soundtrack

Calming Crystal

Any Dessert

Two Heart Gifts

Cheese Ice Cream

Pudding

Three Heart Gifts

Mama's Pudding

Best Pekkle Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Pekkle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Pekkle likes Mountain, Musical and Calm gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Microphone

Mama's Pudding

Hot Cocoa

Volcano Soundtrack

Sounds of Steel

Volcanic Guitar

Calming Crystal

Any Rocky Item

Any Music Box

Any Mountain Critter

Two Heart Gifts

Stacked Stones

Rocky Music Box

Three Heart Gifts

Mountain Soundtrack

Best Hangyodon Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Hangyodon in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Hangyodon likes Fish, Fabric and Aquatic gifts.

One Heart Gifts

Aquatic Hologram

Any Fish

Any Material

Two Heart Gifts

Briney Clamfish

Electric Tang

Sandy Puffler

Aquatic Material

Halfmoon Herring

Kelpfin

Ruby Dreamscale

Amethyst Snipe

Royal Lance

Sunset Guppy

Galaxy Grouper

Opal Flutterfin

Masked Wrassler

Sailing Charmfish

Three Heart Gifts

Mermaid Figure

Best Retsuko Gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Here are the best gifts for Retsuko in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Favourite Types

Retsuko likes Musical, Ingot and Fire gifts

One Heart Gifts

Pineapple Lava Soda

Magma Bloom

Any Music Box

Toasty Pizza

Toasted Almond

Any Ingot

Two Heart Gifts

Sounds of Steel

Microphone

Volcano Soundtrack

Three Heart Gifts

Volcano Guitar

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure content, check out our pages showing you how to get a camera, how to find flippers, how to fish and how to use ziplines.