Hello Kitty Island Adventure all Pizza Oven Recipes
All pizza oven recipes listed and how to upgrade the pizza oven.
Knowing all pizza oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will help you to create delicious recipes to share with your friends across the island.
Also, being able to make different kinds of pizza can help you create the best gifts to give away and increase your friendship, as well as gain resources, from other characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Especially a certain Badtz-Maru who just loves pizza gifts.
On that note, here are all the pizza oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, plus how to upgrade the pizza oven.
All Pizza Oven Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
For the pizza oven recipes listed below you will need to use Dough as a base ingredient. You can get Dough as a resource from Retsuko after giving her a gift.
When you've got Dough, you need to use the pizza oven on Mount Hothead to make pizza.
Here are all pizza oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Common Recipes
Here is the common recipe you can make with the pizza oven and it doesn't require the pizza oven upgrade:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Pizza
|Any ingredient that's not needed for one of the recipes on this page, Dough
|Common
Uncommon Recipes
Here are all the uncommon recipes you can make in the pizza oven and none of them need the pizza oven upgrade:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Pineapple Pizza
|Pineapple, Dough
|Uncommon
|Three Cheese Pizza
|Moon Cheese, Dough
|Uncommon
|Tofu Pizza
|Tofu, Dough
|Uncommon
|Dessert Pizza
|Candy Clouds or Sugarkelp or Swampmallow, Dough
|Uncommon
|Alfredo Pizza
|Coral Milk, Dough
|Uncommon
|Fruit Pizza
|Apple or Banana or Strawberry or Starfruit
|Uncommon
|Veggie Pizza
|Spinip or Pumpkin, Dough
|Uncommon
|Breakfast Pizza
|Egg, Dough
|Uncommon
|Spicy Pizza
|Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Dough
|Uncommon
|Toasty Pizza
|Toasty Almond, Dough
|Uncommon
Rare Recipes
Here are the rare recipes you can make in the pizza oven and they all need the pizza oven upgrade:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Quattro Formaggi Pizza
|Moon Cheese, Coral Milk, Dough
|Rare Upgraded
|Everything Pizza
|Tofu, Spinip, Dough
|Rare Upgraded
Legendary Recipes
Here are all the legendary recipes you can make in the pizza oven and all of them need the pizza oven upgrade:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Ultimate Joke Pizza
|Tofu, Pineapple, Dough
|Legendary Upgraded
|Spinip Alfredo Pizza
|Coral Milk, Spinip, Dough
|Legendary Upgraded
How to use the Pizza Oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To use the pizza oven in Hello Kitty you need to have at least one piece of Dough (you can get this from Retsuko). When you've got Dough, head to the pizza oven on Mount Hothead, we've marked its location on the map below:
Walk up to the pizza oven and use the prompted command underneath the chef hat icon in the lower right corner of your screen.
The pizza oven menu will open. You can use the 'Ingredients' tab to choose individual ingredients to add to your Dough and experiment with it to create something new.
Alternatively, you can use the 'Recipes' tab to select recipes you've already discovered and automatically add the ingredients for that recipe if you've got enough in your inventory.
When you're happy with your ingredients, simply use the 'Cook' command to create your delicious pizza!
How to upgrade the Pizza Oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To upgrade the pizza oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to reach friendship level 9 with Retsuko. Remember, you can do this by completing her friendship quests and by giving her her favourite gifts.
Once you've upgraded the pizza oven you'll be able to add more ingredients to it and create more complicated recipes.
That's all for now!