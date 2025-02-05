Hello Kitty Island Adventure all Pizza Oven Recipes

Knowing all pizza oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will help you to create delicious recipes to share with your friends across the island.

Also, being able to make different kinds of pizza can help you create the best gifts to give away and increase your friendship, as well as gain resources, from other characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Especially a certain Badtz-Maru who just loves pizza gifts.

On that note, here are all the pizza oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, plus how to upgrade the pizza oven.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Pizza Oven Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

For the pizza oven recipes listed below you will need to use Dough as a base ingredient. You can get Dough as a resource from Retsuko after giving her a gift.

When you've got Dough, you need to use the pizza oven on Mount Hothead to make pizza.

What is pizza without Dough? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

Here are all pizza oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Common Recipes

Here is the common recipe you can make with the pizza oven and it doesn't require the pizza oven upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Pizza Any ingredient that's not needed for one of the recipes on this page, Dough Common

Uncommon Recipes

Here are all the uncommon recipes you can make in the pizza oven and none of them need the pizza oven upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Pineapple Pizza Pineapple, Dough Uncommon Three Cheese Pizza Moon Cheese, Dough Uncommon Tofu Pizza Tofu, Dough Uncommon Dessert Pizza Candy Clouds or Sugarkelp or Swampmallow, Dough Uncommon Alfredo Pizza Coral Milk, Dough Uncommon Fruit Pizza Apple or Banana or Strawberry or Starfruit Uncommon Veggie Pizza Spinip or Pumpkin, Dough Uncommon Breakfast Pizza Egg, Dough Uncommon Spicy Pizza Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Dough Uncommon Toasty Pizza Toasty Almond, Dough Uncommon

Rare Recipes

Here are the rare recipes you can make in the pizza oven and they all need the pizza oven upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Quattro Formaggi Pizza Moon Cheese, Coral Milk, Dough Rare Upgraded Everything Pizza Tofu, Spinip, Dough Rare Upgraded

Legendary Recipes

Here are all the legendary recipes you can make in the pizza oven and all of them need the pizza oven upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Ultimate Joke Pizza Tofu, Pineapple, Dough Legendary Upgraded Spinip Alfredo Pizza Coral Milk, Spinip, Dough Legendary Upgraded

Tofu Pizza is an uncommon, but easy to make, recipe. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

How to use the Pizza Oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To use the pizza oven in Hello Kitty you need to have at least one piece of Dough (you can get this from Retsuko). When you've got Dough, head to the pizza oven on Mount Hothead, we've marked its location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Walk up to the pizza oven and use the prompted command underneath the chef hat icon in the lower right corner of your screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

The pizza oven menu will open. You can use the 'Ingredients' tab to choose individual ingredients to add to your Dough and experiment with it to create something new.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Alternatively, you can use the 'Recipes' tab to select recipes you've already discovered and automatically add the ingredients for that recipe if you've got enough in your inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

When you're happy with your ingredients, simply use the 'Cook' command to create your delicious pizza!

How to upgrade the Pizza Oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To upgrade the pizza oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to reach friendship level 9 with Retsuko. Remember, you can do this by completing her friendship quests and by giving her her favourite gifts.

Once you've upgraded the pizza oven you'll be able to add more ingredients to it and create more complicated recipes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure help, check out our page showing you all oven recipes for Hello Kitty's Cafe or our one on how to use ziplines.