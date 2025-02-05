Hello Kitty Island Adventure All Oven Recipes

Knowing all oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will help you to create delicious recipes to share with your friends across the Island.

Also, being able to make different things with your oven can help you create the best gifts to give away and increase your friendship, as well as gain resources, from other characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. In short, learning to cook is the key to their hearts!

On that note, here are all the oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, plus how to upgrade the oven.

All Oven Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

For the oven recipes listed below you will need to use Flour as a base ingredient. You can get Flour as a resource from My Melody after giving her a gift, and you can get one piece of Flour per day by grabbing it off the shelf above the oven in Hello Kitty's Cafe.

Also, as the name suggests, you'll need to interact with and use the oven in Hello Kitty's Cafe at Seaside Resort to be able to make these recipes.

Here are all the oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Common Recipes

Here are all the common recipes you can make with the oven, none of them require the oven upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Pastry Candy Cloud, Flour Common Cheesecake Moon Cheese, Flour Common Cake Almost any ingredient, Flour Common Milk Bread Coral Milk, Flour Common

Uncommon Recipes

Here are all the uncommon recipes you can make in the oven, some of them do require the oven upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Strawberry Shortcake Strawberry, Flour Uncommon Macarons Toasted Almond, Flour Uncommon Pineapple Stack Cake Pineapple, Flour Uncommon Chocolate Balls Chocolate Coin, Flour Uncommon Mama's Apple Pie Apple, Flour Uncommon Pumpkin Pie Pumpkin, Flour Uncommon Egg Tart Egg, Flour Uncommon Sugarkelp Cake Sugarkelp, Flour Uncommon Sakura Cake Sakura, Flour Uncommon Strawberry Cheesecake Strawberry Moon Cheese, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Chocolate Cheesecake Moon Cheese, Chocolate Coin, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Almond Pound Cake Candy Cloud, Toasted Almond, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Pumpkin Cheesecake Moon Cheese, Pumpkin, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Beignets with Pineapple Dip Pineapple, Cloud Candy, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Fruity Cheesecake Moon Cheese, Apple or Pineapple or Starfruit or Banana, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Spooky Cake Swampmallow, Pumpkin, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Purple Cheesecake Spinip, Moon Cheese, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Spiced Cheesecake Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Moon Cheese, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Sakura Cheesecake Sakura, Moon Cheese, Flour Uncommon Upgraded Turtle Cheesecake Toasted Almond, Moon Cheese, Flour Uncommon Upgraded

Rare Recipes

Here are all the rare recipes you can make in the oven and some of them do require the oven upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Tofu Bread Tofu, Flour Rare Veggie Bread Spinip, Flour Rare Cinnamon Bread Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Flour Rare Veggie Tart Pumpkin or Spinip, Egg, Flour Rare Upgraded Nutty Tart Toasted Almond, Egg, Flour Rare Upgraded Sweet Custard Tart Candy Cloud or Sugarkelp or Swampmallow, Egg, Flour Rare Upgraded Fruit Tart Apple or Banana or Starfruit or Strawberry, Egg, Flour Rare Upgraded Chiffon Cake Cinna Bloom, Egg, Flour Rare Upgraded Red Bow Apple Pie Magmabloom, Apple, Flour Rare Upgraded Volcano Cake Magma Bloom, Chocolate Coin, Flour Rare Upgraded Cinnamon Roll Cinna Bloom, Candy Cloud, Flour Rare Upgraded Strawberry Almond Galette Toasted Almond, Strawberry, Flour Rare Upgraded

How to use the Oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To use the oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to walk up to it in the rear right corner of Hello Kitty's Cafe in Seaside Resort. Then, once facing the oven, interact with it using the prompt that appears under the chef hat icon in the lower right corner of your screen:

This will open up the oven menu. Here, you can select individual ingredients from the 'Ingredients' tab to place into the oven alongside your Flour to experiment and potentially create a new recipe.

Alternatively, you can use the 'Recipes' tab to select a recipe you've already discovered and automatically apply that to the oven if you've got the correct ingredients.

Once you're happy with your ingredients, select the 'Cook' icon and you'll whip up a delicious recipe!

How to upgrade the Oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To upgrade the oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to reach friendship level 15 with Hello Kitty. You can do this by completing her friendship quests and by giving her her favourite gifts.

Once you upgrade the oven you'll be able to create dishes with more ingredients and higher quality dishes.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure help, check out our pages showing you how to use ziplines and where to get Flippers.