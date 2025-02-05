Hello Kitty Island Adventure All Oven Recipes
All oven recipes and how to upgrade the oven.
Knowing all oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will help you to create delicious recipes to share with your friends across the Island.
Also, being able to make different things with your oven can help you create the best gifts to give away and increase your friendship, as well as gain resources, from other characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. In short, learning to cook is the key to their hearts!
On that note, here are all the oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, plus how to upgrade the oven.
On this page:
All Oven Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
For the oven recipes listed below you will need to use Flour as a base ingredient. You can get Flour as a resource from My Melody after giving her a gift, and you can get one piece of Flour per day by grabbing it off the shelf above the oven in Hello Kitty's Cafe.
Also, as the name suggests, you'll need to interact with and use the oven in Hello Kitty's Cafe at Seaside Resort to be able to make these recipes.
Here are all the oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Common Recipes
Here are all the common recipes you can make with the oven, none of them require the oven upgrade:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Pastry
|Candy Cloud, Flour
|Common
|Cheesecake
|Moon Cheese, Flour
|Common
|Cake
|Almost any ingredient, Flour
|Common
|Milk Bread
|Coral Milk, Flour
|Common
Uncommon Recipes
Here are all the uncommon recipes you can make in the oven, some of them do require the oven upgrade:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Strawberry Shortcake
|Strawberry, Flour
|Uncommon
|Macarons
|Toasted Almond, Flour
|Uncommon
|Pineapple Stack Cake
|Pineapple, Flour
|Uncommon
|Chocolate Balls
|Chocolate Coin, Flour
|Uncommon
|Mama's Apple Pie
|Apple, Flour
|Uncommon
|Pumpkin Pie
|Pumpkin, Flour
|Uncommon
|Egg Tart
|Egg, Flour
|Uncommon
|Sugarkelp Cake
|Sugarkelp, Flour
|Uncommon
|Sakura Cake
|Sakura, Flour
|Uncommon
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|Strawberry Moon Cheese, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|Moon Cheese, Chocolate Coin, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Almond Pound Cake
|Candy Cloud, Toasted Almond, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|Moon Cheese, Pumpkin, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Beignets with Pineapple Dip
|Pineapple, Cloud Candy, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Fruity Cheesecake
|Moon Cheese, Apple or Pineapple or Starfruit or Banana, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Spooky Cake
|Swampmallow, Pumpkin, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Purple Cheesecake
|Spinip, Moon Cheese, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Spiced Cheesecake
|Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Moon Cheese, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Sakura Cheesecake
|Sakura, Moon Cheese, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Turtle Cheesecake
|Toasted Almond, Moon Cheese, Flour
|Uncommon Upgraded
Rare Recipes
Here are all the rare recipes you can make in the oven and some of them do require the oven upgrade:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Tofu Bread
|Tofu, Flour
|Rare
|Veggie Bread
|Spinip, Flour
|Rare
|Cinnamon Bread
|Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Flour
|Rare
|Veggie Tart
|Pumpkin or Spinip, Egg, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
|Nutty Tart
|Toasted Almond, Egg, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
|Sweet Custard Tart
|Candy Cloud or Sugarkelp or Swampmallow, Egg, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
|Fruit Tart
|Apple or Banana or Starfruit or Strawberry, Egg, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
|Chiffon Cake
|Cinna Bloom, Egg, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
|Red Bow Apple Pie
|Magmabloom, Apple, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
|Volcano Cake
|Magma Bloom, Chocolate Coin, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
|Cinnamon Roll
|Cinna Bloom, Candy Cloud, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
|Strawberry Almond Galette
|Toasted Almond, Strawberry, Flour
|Rare Upgraded
How to use the Oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To use the oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to walk up to it in the rear right corner of Hello Kitty's Cafe in Seaside Resort. Then, once facing the oven, interact with it using the prompt that appears under the chef hat icon in the lower right corner of your screen:
This will open up the oven menu. Here, you can select individual ingredients from the 'Ingredients' tab to place into the oven alongside your Flour to experiment and potentially create a new recipe.
Alternatively, you can use the 'Recipes' tab to select a recipe you've already discovered and automatically apply that to the oven if you've got the correct ingredients.
Once you're happy with your ingredients, select the 'Cook' icon and you'll whip up a delicious recipe!
How to upgrade the Oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To upgrade the oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to reach friendship level 15 with Hello Kitty. You can do this by completing her friendship quests and by giving her her favourite gifts.
Once you upgrade the oven you'll be able to create dishes with more ingredients and higher quality dishes.
That's all for now!