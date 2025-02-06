Skip to main content

Hello Kitty Island Adventure All Dessert Boat Recipes

Plus, how to upgrade the Dessert Boat.

hello kitty island adventure character inside repaired dessert boat
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio
Finding all Dessert Boat recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will help you to create delicious sweet treats to share with everyone on the island and, sometimes, even boost your friendship level with them (if you cook something they like.)

However, you will need to first complete the Dessert-Ed Boat quest from Pompompurin to get the Dessert Boat up and running again. Until you've done that, you can't make any sweet treats! Once you've fixed everything though, you can start making things like Ice Cream in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Without further ado, here are all Dessert Boat recipes for Hello Kitty Island Adventure and how to upgrade the Dessert Boat.

All Dessert Boat Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

For all Dessert Boat recipes you'll need to use Cactus Cream as a base ingredient. You can get Cactus Cream by exploring Gemstone Mountain, it's found growing on top of Cacti plants around the area - you just need eagle eyes to spot them sometimes!

Here are all Dessert Boat Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Common

Here are all the common Dessert Boat recipes and their ingredients:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity
Pudding Coral Milk, Cactus Cream Common
Purple Pudding Spinip, Cactus Cream Common
Pumpkin Pudding Pumpkin, Cactus Cream Common
Ice Cream Any ingredient not needed for other recipes on the page (like Pineapple), Cactus Cream Common
hello kitty island adventure dessert boat discovered ice cream recipe
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Uncommon

Here are all the uncommon Dessert Boat recipes, and some of them do require the Dessert Boat upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity
Old Fashioned Ice Cream Egg, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Cinna Ice Cream Cinna Bloom, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Chocolate Ice Cream Chocolate Coin, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Cheese Ice Cream Moon Cheese, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Banana Ice Cream Banana, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Strawberry Ice Cream Strawberry, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Apple Ice Cream Apple, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Vanilla Shake Snowcicle, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Tofu Pudding Tofu, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Sweet Pudding Candy Cloud or Swampmallow or Sugar Kelp, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Sakura Pudding Sakura, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Magma Pudding Magma Bloom, Cactus Cream Uncommon
Mama's Pudding Coral Milk, Banana, Cactus Cream Uncommon Upgraded
Strawberry Shake Snowcicle, Strawberry, Cactus Cream Uncommon Upgraded
Chocolate Pineapple Pudding Chocolate Coin, Pineapple, Cactus Cream Uncommon Upgraded
Banana Shake Snowcicle, Banana, Cactus Cream Uncommon Upgraded
Pink Clouds Ice Cream Candy Cloud, Sakura, Cactus Cream Uncommon Upgraded
Chocolate Shake Snowcicle, Chocolate Coin, Cactus Cream Uncommon Upgraded
hello kitty island adventure dessert boat discovered strawberry ice cream recipe
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Rare

Here are both rare Dessert Boat recipes and they both need the Dessert Boat upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity
Starry Skies Shake Starfruit, Snowcicle, Cactus Cream Rare Upgraded
Boulder Bits Ice Cream Swampmallow, Chocolate Coin, Cactus Cream Rare Upgraded

How to use the Dessert Boat in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To use the Dessert Boat in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to complete the Dessert-Ed Boat quest to repair the dessert machine inside. You'll unlock this quest when you reach friendship level four with Pompompurin.

Once you've completed this quest, walk up to the dessert machine inside the Dessert Boat and use the prompted command beside the chef hat icon on the right side of the screen when it appears to enter the machine.

hello kitty island adventure dessert boat machine interaction icon highlighted
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

You can use the 'Ingredients' tab to choose which ingredient or ingredients (depending on if you've got the upgraded machine) to put into your recipe. This is a good way of experimenting to find a new recipe:

hello kitty island adventure dessert boat ingredients
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Alternatively, you can use the 'Recipes' tab to select one of the recipes you've already discovered and then automatically add the ingredients for it if you've got them in your inventory.

hello kitty island adventure dessert boat recipe menu
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

When you're happy with your choice, use the 'Cook' option to whip up a tasty dessert!

How to upgrade the Dessert Boat in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To upgrade the Dessert Boat in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to reach friendship level 13 with Pompompurin. You can do this by completing their quests and by finding out Pompompurin's favourite gifts, then giving them to him to boost your friendship.

hello kitty island adventure character and pompompurin inside dessert boat
Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

That's all for now! If you want to do more cooking in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, then take a look at our pages showing you all coffee recipes, all pizza oven recipes and all oven recipes.

