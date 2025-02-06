Hello Kitty Island Adventure All Coffee Recipes

Knowing all coffee recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will help you to create delicious beverages to share with your friends across the island.

Also, being able to make all types of coffee can help you create the best gifts to give away and increase your friendship, as well as gain resources, from other characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. However, finding the espresso machine is your first task as the most obvious one is blocked off for a while.

On that note, here are all coffee recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, plus how to upgrade the espresso machine and how to unlock the espresso machine in Hello Kitty's Cafe.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Coffee Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

For all the coffee recipes listed below you'll need a Candlenut. This material can mostly be obtained by giving gifts to Hangyodon, who will give you Candlenuts in return (the amount depends on how much they liked the gift.) You can also get them through daily rewards.

Here are all coffee recipes for Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Common Recipes

Here's the common recipe for the espresso machine and the ingredients you'll need:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Candlenut Coffee Any ingredient that's not needed for another recipe on this page, Candlenut Common

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

Uncommon Recipes

Here are all the uncommon recipes for the espresso machine and the ingredients you'll need. For some of the recipes you will need to upgrade the espresso machine:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Pink Latte Strawberry or Sakura, Candlenut Uncommon Purple Latte Spinip, Candlenut Uncommon Egg Coffee Egg, Candlenut Uncommon Cappuccino Coral Milk, Candlenut Uncommon Chai Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Candlenut Uncommon Toasted Almond Coffee Toasted Almond, Candlenut Uncommon Mocha Chocolate Coin, Candlenut Uncommon Sweet Latte Candy Clouds or Sugar Kelp or Swampmallow, Candlenut Uncommon Frappe Snowcicle, Candlenut Uncommon Confusing Coffee Moon Cheese, Candlenut Uncommon Sweet Frappe Sugar Kelp, Snowcicle, Candlenut Uncommon Upgraded Chocolate Chai Chocolate Coin, Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Candlenut Uncommon Upgraded Hot Cocoa Coral Milk, Chocolate Coin, Candlenut Uncommon Upgraded Sakura Frappe Sakura, Snowcicle, Candlenut Uncommon Upgraded Espresso Cinna Bloom, Magma Bloom, Candlenut Uncommon Upgraded Molten Frappe Snowcicle, Magma Bloom, Candlenut Uncommon Upgraded

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

Rare Recipes

Here are all the rare recipes for the espresso machine and they both require the espresso machine upgrade:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Spicy Pumpkin Latte Cinnabloom, Pumpkin, Candlenut Rare Upgraded Candied Banana Coffee Candy Cloud, Banana, Candlenut Rare Upgraded

How to use the Espresso Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To use the espresso machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to get a Snorkel, because the first machine you can use is actually underwater in the Comedy Club where Hangyodon is in Rainbow Reef.

When you get into the Comedy Club, head to the left and you'll find a small bar-like area with the espresso machine tucked against the wall at the back.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

Walk up to this and interact with it by using the prompted command that appears next to the chef hat icon on the right side of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

Then, you can use the 'Ingredients' tab to pick out individual ingredients to add to the machine and experiment to attempt to discover a new recipe.

Alternatively, you can use the 'Recipes' tab to select recipes you've already discovered and automatically add the items to the machine if you've got the right ones in your inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

Once you're happy with your selection use the 'Cook' prompt to make your coffee!

How to upgrade the Espresso Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To upgrade the espresso machine you need to reach friendship level four with Hangyodon. Remember, you can do this by completing their quests and giving them their favourite gifts each day.

However, this just applies to the espresso machine in the Comedy Club in Rainbow Reef until you unlock the one in Hello Kitty's Cafe.

Befriend this character to get better coffee! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

How to unlock the Espresso Machine in Hello Kitty's Cafe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To unlock the espresso machine in Hello Kitty's Cafe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to reach friendship level 11 with Hangyodon.

When you reach this level with Hangyodon you'll unlock the 'Espresso Machine Repair' quest which you then must complete to unlock the machine in Hello Kitty's Cafe. It's worth the effort because you won't have to keep swimming out to, and diving down to, the one in Rainbow Reef.

No one wants a broken espresso machine... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

That's it for now! If you want to do more cooking in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, check out our pages listing all oven recipes and all pizza oven recipes.