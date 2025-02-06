Hello Kitty Island Adventure All Coffee Recipes
Plus, how to upgrade the espresso machine and unlock the one in Hello Kitty's Cafe.
Knowing all coffee recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will help you to create delicious beverages to share with your friends across the island.
Also, being able to make all types of coffee can help you create the best gifts to give away and increase your friendship, as well as gain resources, from other characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. However, finding the espresso machine is your first task as the most obvious one is blocked off for a while.
On that note, here are all coffee recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, plus how to upgrade the espresso machine and how to unlock the espresso machine in Hello Kitty's Cafe.
On this page:
All Coffee Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
For all the coffee recipes listed below you'll need a Candlenut. This material can mostly be obtained by giving gifts to Hangyodon, who will give you Candlenuts in return (the amount depends on how much they liked the gift.) You can also get them through daily rewards.
Here are all coffee recipes for Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
Common Recipes
Here's the common recipe for the espresso machine and the ingredients you'll need:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Candlenut Coffee
|Any ingredient that's not needed for another recipe on this page, Candlenut
|Common
Uncommon Recipes
Here are all the uncommon recipes for the espresso machine and the ingredients you'll need. For some of the recipes you will need to upgrade the espresso machine:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Pink Latte
|Strawberry or Sakura, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Purple Latte
|Spinip, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Egg Coffee
|Egg, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Cappuccino
|Coral Milk, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Chai
|Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Toasted Almond Coffee
|Toasted Almond, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Mocha
|Chocolate Coin, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Sweet Latte
|Candy Clouds or Sugar Kelp or Swampmallow, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Frappe
|Snowcicle, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Confusing Coffee
|Moon Cheese, Candlenut
|Uncommon
|Sweet Frappe
|Sugar Kelp, Snowcicle, Candlenut
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Chocolate Chai
|Chocolate Coin, Cinna Bloom or Magma Bloom, Candlenut
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Hot Cocoa
|Coral Milk, Chocolate Coin, Candlenut
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Sakura Frappe
|Sakura, Snowcicle, Candlenut
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Espresso
|Cinna Bloom, Magma Bloom, Candlenut
|Uncommon Upgraded
|Molten Frappe
|Snowcicle, Magma Bloom, Candlenut
|Uncommon Upgraded
Rare Recipes
Here are all the rare recipes for the espresso machine and they both require the espresso machine upgrade:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Rarity
|Spicy Pumpkin Latte
|Cinnabloom, Pumpkin, Candlenut
|Rare Upgraded
|Candied Banana Coffee
|Candy Cloud, Banana, Candlenut
|Rare Upgraded
How to use the Espresso Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To use the espresso machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to get a Snorkel, because the first machine you can use is actually underwater in the Comedy Club where Hangyodon is in Rainbow Reef.
When you get into the Comedy Club, head to the left and you'll find a small bar-like area with the espresso machine tucked against the wall at the back.
Walk up to this and interact with it by using the prompted command that appears next to the chef hat icon on the right side of the screen.
Then, you can use the 'Ingredients' tab to pick out individual ingredients to add to the machine and experiment to attempt to discover a new recipe.
Alternatively, you can use the 'Recipes' tab to select recipes you've already discovered and automatically add the items to the machine if you've got the right ones in your inventory.
Once you're happy with your selection use the 'Cook' prompt to make your coffee!
How to upgrade the Espresso Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To upgrade the espresso machine you need to reach friendship level four with Hangyodon. Remember, you can do this by completing their quests and giving them their favourite gifts each day.
However, this just applies to the espresso machine in the Comedy Club in Rainbow Reef until you unlock the one in Hello Kitty's Cafe.
How to unlock the Espresso Machine in Hello Kitty's Cafe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To unlock the espresso machine in Hello Kitty's Cafe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to reach friendship level 11 with Hangyodon.
When you reach this level with Hangyodon you'll unlock the 'Espresso Machine Repair' quest which you then must complete to unlock the machine in Hello Kitty's Cafe. It's worth the effort because you won't have to keep swimming out to, and diving down to, the one in Rainbow Reef.
That's it for now! If you want to do more cooking in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, check out our pages listing all oven recipes and all pizza oven recipes.