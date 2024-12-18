Helldivers 2 receives first ever crossover with Killzone 2 cosmetics

Helldivers 2 has received its first ever crossover DLC, adding Killzone 2 cosmetics.

The crossover is part of a new tier of special Premium content, a post from developer Arrowhead reads, suggesting more collaborations will be on the way.

"We decided a long time ago to do crossovers only if and when they make perfect sense for the game," the Steam post reads. "So in that spirit, we're hyped to announce our very first crossover: Killzone 2."

Available now in the Superstore are a new armour set, primary weapon, player banner, cape, and player title.

A second batch will then be available from 23rd December.

The post also hints at other content: "High Command informs us that beyond the Superstore content, there’s also an additional Killzone 2 reward for all Helldivers depending on your success in the Galactic War…"

The Killzone 2 cosmetics | Image credit: Arrowhead

The collaboration additionally marks the start of a longer rotation of items in the store, as Arrowhead temporarily tests a five day rotation.

"Right now, many of you feel the items are in rotation for too short a time, and that you sometimes miss out on that killer look you had your eyes on," it said. "At the same time, the more things we add to the store the longer it takes to come back into rotation."

Following the collaboration, page rotation on the store will return to normal as the developer gathers feedback.

Last week, a Helldivers 2 limited edition controller was revealed.

Killzone 2 was released for the PS3 back in 2009 by Guerrilla Games, published by Sony. It was followed up by Killzone 3 in 2011, Killzone: Mercenary on the PS Vita in 2013, and then Killzone: Shadow Fall for the launch of PS4 that same year.

Since then, there's been no word of a new game in the series.

Indeed, in October Guerrilla art director Roy Postma suggested the studio was done with the series and created Horizon Zero Dawn to "refresh the palette".