Heaven 17 singer tells Rockstar to "go f**k yourself" after "iniquitous" GTA 6 royalties offer

Lead singer and co-songwriter of Heaven 17 Martyn Ware has told Rockstar to "go fuck yourself" after being offered $7500 - that's around £5700 - to include their 1983 hit, Temptation, in Grand Theft Auto 6.

In a candid explanation posted to X/Twitter, Ware did not play down his dismay at the offer and stressed that predecessor GTA 5 grossed $8.6bn.

"I was recently contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games [regarding] the possibility of using [1983 hit] Temptation on the new Grand Theft Auto 6," Ware wrote.

"Naturally excited about the immense wealth that was about to head my way, I scrolled to the bottom of the email [regarding] the offer…"

IT WAS $7500 - for a buyout of any future royalties from the game - forever…



To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed, wait for it…



$8.6 BILLION



Ah, but think of the exposure…



Go fuck yourself — Martyn Ware 🦉 (@martynware) September 7, 2024

When pressed in his comments that he'd "fucked up" by turning down such an opportunity and "long-term win", he responded:

"I haven't 'fucked up'. I've worked in artist rights advocacy for 20 years. I know the game. This [is] iniquitous."

"For those claiming [Heaven 17] should have accepted the extremely low offer for buyout for Temptation in GTA6 claiming 'increased exposure'… an extra one million streams generates each writer a pitiful $1k each," he explained later still.

When asked what he would have considered a reasonable offer, Ware suggested: "$75K a buyout - or no advance required for a reasonable royalty". Apparently, Rockstar "refused".

Ware's mentions were then swarmed by people pointing taking umbrage with his position.

An example of genius responses I've got to rejecting a pittance to let Temptation be used in GTA6…🫣 pic.twitter.com/TvZHdwuLbh — Martyn Ware 🦉 (@martynware) September 8, 2024

