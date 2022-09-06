If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Heartstopper and Bloodborne actors join A Plague Tale: Requiem cast

The Rat Pack.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Developer Asobo has revealed the cast for A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Charlotte McBurney and Logan Hannan will be reprising their roles as Amicia and Hugo in the upcoming sequel.

In addition to the returning actors, Kit Connor and Lucy Briggs-Owen have joined the cast as characters Lucas and Beatrice.

Watch on YouTube
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Gameplay Overview Trailer.

Connor is best known for his portrayal of Nick Nelson in Netflix's acclaimed coming of age series Heartstopper.

Meanwhile, Briggs-Owen's past credits include FromSoftware’s Bloodborne and Civilisation 6, where she voiced Queen Victoria. She also had a role in the British medical series Holby City.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 18th October.

A cloud-only version will also be available for Nintendo Switch, and as previously announced the game will launch into Xbox Game Pass for Xbox, PC and cloud on day one.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch