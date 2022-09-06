Heartstopper and Bloodborne actors join A Plague Tale: Requiem cast

Heartstopper and Bloodborne actors join A Plague Tale: Requiem castThe Rat Pack.
Developer Asobo has revealed the cast for A Plague Tale: Requiem.
Charlotte McBurney and Logan Hannan will be reprising their roles as Amicia and Hugo in the upcoming sequel.
In addition to the returning actors, Kit Connor and Lucy Briggs-Owen have joined the cast as characters Lucas and Beatrice.
Connor is best known for his portrayal of Nick Nelson in Netflix's acclaimed coming of age series Heartstopper.
Meanwhile, Briggs-Owen's past credits include FromSoftware’s Bloodborne and Civilisation 6, where she voiced Queen Victoria. She also had a role in the British medical series Holby City.
Discover the voices giving life to the characters you love.@C_McBurney and Logan Hannan return as Amicia and Hugo while @kit_connor and Lucy Briggs-Owen join the cast as Lucas and Beatrice 🤎 pic.twitter.com/7o09pMb0UZ— A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) September 5, 2022
A Plague Tale: Requiem will launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 18th October.
A cloud-only version will also be available for Nintendo Switch, and as previously announced the game will launch into Xbox Game Pass for Xbox, PC and cloud on day one.
