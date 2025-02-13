HBO expects The Last of Us to run for four seasons

It seems like four seasons of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation may be on the cards.

In an interview with Deadline, HBO exec Francesca Orsi said the service doesn't currently have "a complete or final plan" when it comes to The Last of Us' duration, but said "it's looking like four seasons" for the adaption.

"I wouldn't want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we're done," Orsi told the publication.

This is in line with what showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have previously suggested.

In August 2023, Mazin confirmed the team would need more than one season to tell The Last of Us Part 2's narrative. When asked about how many seasons of The Last of Us he expected at that time, Mazin said: "It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we're telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more."

The second season of The Last of Us is set to debut in April, and will comprise seven episodes, with one of those episodes being "quite big" in length.

"The story that we're telling is much bigger than the story of season one, there's just a lot more going on, it's a lot harder to produce but we want every episode to feel like its own blockbuster to be honest with you," Mazin said in June.

It remains unclear where the second season of The Last of Us will wrap up, however we do know it will feature a lot more infected than the first season.

Ahead of season two's debut, a The Last of Us panel has been confirmed for SXSW 2025. Panelists include Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino.

Earlier this month, the showrunners revealed why actor Kaityln Dever did not have to bulk up for her role as Abby in the upcoming second season of The Last of Us, despite her counterpart in Part 2 being known for her muscular physique.