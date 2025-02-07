Hasbro announces Magic: The Gathering film and TV series, wants it to be the next cinematic universe

Trading card and video game behemoth Magic: The Gathering is set to get the cinematic universe treatment, courtesy of owner Hasbro and production company Legendary Entertainment.

Plans for a Magic: The Gathering movie and TV series are already afoot, Deadline reported, though details for now remain thin on the ground.

"This is an exciting and complementary partnership, uniting one of the world's most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward," said Hasbro film boss Zev Foreman.

"Magic: The Gathering has inspired decades of epic world-building and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary's diversified approach to marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to build a whole new Magic: The Gathering universe."

Legendary is no stranger to video game adaptations, having previously been involved in the Warcraft movie and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, as well as the upcoming A Minecraft Movie.

"We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than Magic: The Gathering," Legendary chairman of worldwide production Mary Parent added.

"Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones."

When exactly we'll see anything from the Magic Cinematic Universe release is another question, however. And what about Magic's own big crossovers, which have seen everything from Fortnite to Fallout and Doctor Who turn up as collectible trading cards? Could some of those turn up also?