"Hardcore" action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan wants you to try it for free - here's how

There's good news for those wanting to try The First Berserker: Khazan before they buy - a free demo is on the way.

From 16th January, a slice of Khazan will be playable on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. With no expiry date, it'll be available for anyone looking to give it a go even after the game launches on 27th March 2025.

That said, developer Neople have yet to confirm if this demo will differ from that previously available, nor has it clarified if progress will carry over to the main game. (We'll let you know just as soon as the developer itself updates us).

DEMO will be available from January 16, 2025, at 15:00 (UTC) with no end date scheduled. Meet #Khazan on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and STEAM next week. pic.twitter.com/he3J3RPC0e — The First Berserker: Khazan (@PlayKhazan) January 10, 2025

The First Berserker: Khazan demo will be available from 3pm UK time (7am PT, 10am ET). Described as "a hardcore action role-playing game", you'll play as the titular Khazan who "overcame death and sets out to reveal the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance on his enemies".

